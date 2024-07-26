Physician Opportunities
Located on the banks of the White River, the Richard L. Roudebush Veteran Affairs Medical Center offers a comprehensive range of services to Americas’ heroes. Our downtown Indianapolis hospital is a 1A facility, which is the most complex ranking in the VA system. Combined with our modern outpatient clinics located throughout central Indiana (12 facilities). Veteran Health Indiana features over 300 Physicians working in conjunction with highly trained staff to provide robust care to Indiana Veterans.
About us….
The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana has been rated as a 5-star hospital by the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is the highest rating possible and the only hospital to receive this rating in 2023 in the greater Indianapolis region.
We have combined highly skilled, world class physicians, innovations from university affiliates and research endeavors, along with a heartfelt focus on our Veterans, that you can FEEL when you encounter our team, regardless of location!
Visit our YouTube channel to learn more about our Cardiology program. Listen as they update you on the state of our heart program and most importantly, hear directly from Veterans themselves who have used our Heart Center and speak of its excellence!
Benefits of VA….
VA offers a comprehensive total rewards package:
- Compensation: Competitive salary, regular salary increases, annual performance bonus
- Paid Time Off: 26 days of annual leave, 13 days of sick leave, and 11 paid Federal holidays per year
- Opportunity for up to 12 weeks of paid Parental leave
- Retirement: Traditional federal pension (5 years vesting) and federal 401K with up to 5% in contributions by VA
- Insurance: Federal health/vision/dental/term life (many federal insurance programs can be carried into retirement)
- CME: Possible $1,000 per year reimbursement and up to 5 days paid absence.
- Malpractice: Free liability protection with tail coverage
- Loan Repayment: Potential for some positions of up to $200K in loan repayment
Why Indianapolis?
Indianapolis: Where Opportunity Meets Affordability! This capital city is home to the NFL Colts, NBA Pacers, the Indianapolis Motor speedway, and the world’s largest Children’s Museum. Discover a vibrant city bursting with career prospects, cultural richness, and a welcoming community. From its affordable cost of living to its thriving job market, world-class amenities, and family-friendly atmosphere, Indianapolis offers the perfect blend of urban excitement and Midwestern charm. Come explore our dynamic neighborhoods with highly ranked school systems, diverse culinary scene, and a multitude of recreational activities. If you're seeking a thriving career and a place to call home, Indianapolis invites you to make your mark in the Crossroads of America.
Opportunities
Please visit our VA Careers site for a comprehensive list of current opportunities.
For questions, please reach out to our Physician Recruiter at Candace.Fitzgerald@va.gov