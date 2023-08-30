End-of-Life Benefits
Plan ahead using end-of-life benefits provided by VA.Find out about your survivor benefits
Why this matters to you
You've earned your benefits and that includes benefits for your survivors. Ensure your loved ones receive these benefits after you pass away. End-of-life planning provides surviving family members with peace of mind following their Veteran's death.
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What can Veterans expect with End-of-Life Planning
Ensuring you and your loved ones are informed about your benefits is important when it comes to life insurance, care preferences, survivor benefits, memorial and burial benefits. We have resources available to help you plan ahead and ease the burden on loved ones during difficult times.
Benefits for your spouse, dependents and survivors
We offer a wide range of programs and services to assist in planning your legacy. Find out how you can plan ahead today by applying for life insurance and educating family members on benefits for survivors.
Advance Care Planning
Find out about Advance Care Planning, in which you can clarify your preferences for future health care based on personal values and beliefs. As part of planning, you can also list an individual to make decisions on your behalf, if you’re unable to do so.
Burial and memorial benefits
Learn more about VA services which preserve and honor your legacy. Discover how you and your family can submit an online application to find out about eligibility to be buried in a VA national cemetery.
Discover ways to help plan for the end of your life
Make sure you and your family are aware of important benefits regarding life insurance, end-of-life wishes, funeral and burial benefits, and survivor benefits.
More survivors of Veterans eligible for PACT Act benefits
The PACT Act, passed in August 2022, expands Veterans’ eligibility to benefits based on the addition of new presumptive conditions and toxic exposure locations. As a result, more survivors are eligible for benefits than ever before.
Advance directives ensure Veterans’ future care reflects their current wishes
Advance directives—sometimes called “living wills”—inform medical providers of a patient’s wishes if they cannot communicate. Doctors encourage all Veterans to make an advance directive and to ask for help if the forms seem intimidating.
End-of-life planning with VA
We offer programs to assist with end-of-life planning and help ease the burden on family members when a Veteran passes. Find out about these benefits and how they can help with future planning.
Explore VA life insurance options for Veterans, service members, and families. Manage your policy online, file claims for benefits, and access helpful resources.
Get help planning a burial in a VA national cemetery, order a headstone or other memorial item to honor a Veteran's service, and apply for survivor and dependent benefits.