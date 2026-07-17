Health services

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

VISN 3 Clinical Contact Center (CCC)

Talk with a nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions.

Service is available on holidays, weekends, evenings and nights. Our nurses can:

Help you manage many of your basic health care needs

Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition

Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them

Offer improved access to VA services

Call 1-877-291-5311