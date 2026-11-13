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Medical records office
Get copies of your TRICARE medical records either through the MHS Genesis portal or our Release of Information office.
Get your records online
Access your TRICARE medical records online through the MHS Genesis patient portal.
Get your records in person
We can help you get copies of your TRICARE medical records in person. If your records were forwarded to your referring doctor and scanned into the Federal Electronic Health Record (FEHR)/MHS Genesis then our Release of Information office should have access to them. Call or come to the Release of Information office at the North Chicago main hospital location.
Release of Information office location
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Release of Information Office
Building 135
Room 304, 3rd floor
Map of Lovell Federal health care campus
Phone: 224-610-5493
Fax:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Questions about medical records
Can I get someone else's medical records?
You can get another person's medical records if you’re listed as having Power of Attorney (POA) or you’re the patient’s next of kin.
Can I get records of a deceased patient?
You can get the records of a deceased patient if you have:
- A copy of their death certificate
- A valid photo ID for yourself
- Any POA paperwork or will showing you have a legal right to their record
Can I get records on a CD or DVD?
Yes. If you’re making the request in person, you can tell us what format you would like. If you’re using VA Form 10-5345a, check the “CD-ROM” or “Other” box (and write in DVD).
Can I get radiology images and X-rays?
Yes, we provide all available images on DVD.