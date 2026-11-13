Medical records office

Get your records in person

We can help you get copies of your TRICARE medical records in person. If your records were forwarded to your referring doctor and scanned into the Federal Electronic Health Record (FEHR)/MHS Genesis then our Release of Information office should have access to them. Call or come to the Release of Information office at the North Chicago main hospital location.

Release of Information office location

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Release of Information Office

Building 135

Room 304, 3rd floor

Map of Lovell Federal health care campus

Phone: 224-610-5493

Fax:

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT