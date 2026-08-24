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Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, hearing aids, foot care, medication management, telehealth, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic in Rosedale.

Location and contact information

Address

5235 King Avenue, Franklin Square Professional Center, Suite 200
Rosedale, MD 21237-4068

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

VAMHCS Community Care

VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.

Veterans can apply for VA health care by visiting VA.gov Home | Veterans Affairs and clicking on “Apply now for VA health care.” For information about VA health care eligibility or how to enroll for assistance with the application process, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. 

After you are enrolled for care, visit the New Patient Orientation site to learn how navigate our health care system and to begin accessing your VA health care services.

As a newly enrolled patient, you may have questions about what to do next. Our online New Patient Orientation provides important information and guidance to help you navigate our health care system and to begin accessing services.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

The patient advocates at VA Maryland health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Call a patient advocate for assistance at:

Patient Advocates

Shuttle Services for Veterans

Learn about Shuttle  services available

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

A Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you will use to check in for VA health care appointments. Like a typical health insurance card, the VHIC signifies your enrollment in VA health care and helps to safeguard your personal information. You can apply for a VHIC in person are online.

In Person

You can obtain a VHIC by reporting to the Enrollment Center on the 1st floor at the Baltimore VA Medical Center or the Admission Office in Building 361 at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. You will need to bring one form of primary identification (your driver’s license, passport or other federal, state or local photo ID with your address) and have your photo taken. The card will be mailed to you, usually within 7 to 10 days after the card has been requested. 

Online

You can also apply for a VHIC online by visiting www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/.

For more information, or if your card is lost or stolen, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. 

VA Health Connect is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and allows you to:

  • Refill a prescription, request medication renewals and check on the status of your medications.
  • Schedule, verify or reschedule primary care appointments.
  • Talk to a nurse for medical advice.
  • Connect with a mental health team.
  • Learn about care and treatment options.

This integrated platform connects you to medical support assistants, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical providers as needed.

Phone:
Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Other services at VA Maryland health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental Health

Mental health care

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Military Sexual Trauma

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

If you would like to discuss MST care, please contact:

Dr. Christine Calmes
VAMHCS MST Coordinator

Learn more about military sexual trauma

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

 

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:

 

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

 

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

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