Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, hearing aids, foot care, medication management, telehealth, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic in Rosedale.
Location and contact information
Address
5235 King Avenue, Franklin Square Professional Center, Suite 200
Rosedale, MD 21237-4068
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
Veterans can apply for VA health care by visiting VA.gov Home | Veterans Affairs and clicking on “Apply now for VA health care.” For information about VA health care eligibility or how to enroll for assistance with the application process, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
After you are enrolled for care, visit the New Patient Orientation site to learn how navigate our health care system and to begin accessing your VA health care services.
As a newly enrolled patient, you may have questions about what to do next. Our online New Patient Orientation provides important information and guidance to help you navigate our health care system and to begin accessing services.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
The patient advocates at VA Maryland health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Call a patient advocate for assistance at:
Shuttle Services for Veterans
Learn about Shuttle services available
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
A Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you will use to check in for VA health care appointments. Like a typical health insurance card, the VHIC signifies your enrollment in VA health care and helps to safeguard your personal information. You can apply for a VHIC in person are online.
In Person
You can obtain a VHIC by reporting to the Enrollment Center on the 1st floor at the Baltimore VA Medical Center or the Admission Office in Building 361 at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. You will need to bring one form of primary identification (your driver’s license, passport or other federal, state or local photo ID with your address) and have your photo taken. The card will be mailed to you, usually within 7 to 10 days after the card has been requested.
Online
You can also apply for a VHIC online by visiting www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/.
For more information, or if your card is lost or stolen, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
VA Health Connect is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and allows you to:
- Refill a prescription, request medication renewals and check on the status of your medications.
- Schedule, verify or reschedule primary care appointments.
- Talk to a nurse for medical advice.
- Connect with a mental health team.
- Learn about care and treatment options.
This integrated platform connects you to medical support assistants, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical providers as needed.
Phone:
Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Other services at VA Maryland health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental Health
Mental health care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Military Sexual Trauma
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
If you would like to discuss MST care, please contact:
Dr. Christine Calmes
VAMHCS MST Coordinator
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager