Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic

A Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you will use to check in for VA health care appointments. Like a typical health insurance card, the VHIC signifies your enrollment in VA health care and helps to safeguard your personal information. You can apply for a VHIC in person are online.

In Person

You can obtain a VHIC by reporting to the Enrollment Center on the 1st floor at the Baltimore VA Medical Center or the Admission Office in Building 361 at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. You will need to bring one form of primary identification (your driver’s license, passport or other federal, state or local photo ID with your address) and have your photo taken. The card will be mailed to you, usually within 7 to 10 days after the card has been requested.

Online

You can also apply for a VHIC online by visiting www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/.

For more information, or if your card is lost or stolen, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.