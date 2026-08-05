Loch Raven VA Medical Center

Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic

3901 The Alameda

Baltimore, MD 21218-2100

Directions

Phone numbers

Main phone: 410-605-7650

Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x53978

Clinical hours

Mon: 800AM-430PM

800AM-430PM Tue: 800AM-430PM

800AM-430PM Wed: 800AM-430PM

800AM-430PM Thu: 800AM-430PM

800AM-430PM Fri: 800AM-430PM

Sat: Closed

Closed Sun: Closed

It would be great if it could also have a “Prepare for your visit” section that include the following:

Parking

There is free self-parking available in the parking lot adjacent to the outpatient clinic. Additionally, free valet parking is available for all patients and is accessible by the entrance to the outpatient clinic.

Transportation services and schedules

Shuttle Services for Veterans

Learn about Shuttle services available

Mass Transportation

There are Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus stops within walking distance of the Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic. For more information about bus service to the clinic, please visit the MTA website at mta.maryland.gov/ or call 410-539-5000.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Volunteer Transportation Program

The Volunteer Transportation Programs utilizes VA volunteers to provide transportation for Veteran patients to and from their homes to scheduled appointments at the Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To be eligible for the Volunteer Transportation Program, Veterans must meet the following criteria:

Have a scheduled appointment at the Baltimore VA Medical Center

Have no other available means of transportation (e.g., no car, no family available to assist, no mass transportation nearby)

Received the COVID-19 vaccine

Agree to wear a mask while in the vehicle

Must be able to enter and exit the vehicle independently (no wheelchairs)

To schedule an appointment for transportation, please call 410-605-7000, ext. 53939.

Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic Brochure