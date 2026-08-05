Loch Raven VA Medical Center
Location and contact information
Address
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
There is an ATM available on the first floor of the Community Living Center near the door to the back patio area.
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
The All Faiths Chapel, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is located on the second floor of the Community Living Center off the hallway leading to the Rehabilitation Wing.
Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100
Directions
Phone numbers
Main phone: 410-605-7650
Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x53978
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
It would be great if it could also have a “Prepare for your visit” section that include the following:
Parking
There is free self-parking available in the parking lot adjacent to the outpatient clinic. Additionally, free valet parking is available for all patients and is accessible by the entrance to the outpatient clinic.
Transportation services and schedules
Shuttle Services for Veterans
Learn about Shuttle services available
Mass Transportation
There are Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus stops within walking distance of the Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic. For more information about bus service to the clinic, please visit the MTA website at mta.maryland.gov/ or call 410-539-5000.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Volunteer Transportation Program
The Volunteer Transportation Programs utilizes VA volunteers to provide transportation for Veteran patients to and from their homes to scheduled appointments at the Loch Raven VA Outpatient Clinic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To be eligible for the Volunteer Transportation Program, Veterans must meet the following criteria:
- Have a scheduled appointment at the Baltimore VA Medical Center
- Have no other available means of transportation (e.g., no car, no family available to assist, no mass transportation nearby)
- Received the COVID-19 vaccine
- Agree to wear a mask while in the vehicle
- Must be able to enter and exit the vehicle independently (no wheelchairs)
To schedule an appointment for transportation, please call 410-605-7000, ext. 53939.
Loch Raven VA Community Living Center & Rehabilitation Wing
3900 Loch Raven Boulevard
Baltimore, MD 21218
Directions
Phone numbers
Main phone:
Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x53978
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Parking
There is free parking available in various designated parking spaces around the Loch Raven VA Community Live Center & Rehabilitation Wing.
Transportation services and schedules
Shuttle Services for Veterans
Learn about Shuttle services available
Mass Transportation
There are Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus stops within walking distance of the Loch Raven VA Community Living Center & Rehabilitation Wing. For more information about bus service to the campus, please visit the MTA website at mta.maryland.gov/ or call 410-539-5000.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Veterans can apply for VA health care by visiting www.va.gov and clicking on “Apply now for VA health care.” For information about VA health care eligibility or how to enroll for assistance with the application process, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
After you are enrolled for care, visit the New Patient Orientation site to learn how navigate our health care system and to begin accessing your VA health care services.
As a newly enrolled patient, you may have questions about what to do next. Our online New Patient Orientation provides important information and guidance to help you navigate our health care system and to begin accessing services.
There is free parking available for outpatients and visitors throughout the medical center campus, including designated spaces for handicapped parking. Additionally, free valet parking is available for all outpatients and is accessible by the entrance to the Outpatient Clinic.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
The patient advocates at VA Maryland health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Call a patient advocate for assistance at: 410-605-7542.
Shuttle Services for Veterans
Learn about Shuttle services available
Mass Transportation
There is a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus stop located in front of the Loch Raven VA Medical Center on Loch Raven Boulevard, with others in the surrounding area. For information about bus service and schedules to and from the facility, please visit the MTA website at www.mta.maryland.gov or call
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Volunteer Transportation Program
The Volunteer Transportation Programs utilizes VA volunteers to provide transportation for Veteran patients to and from their homes to scheduled appointments at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To be eligible for the Volunteer Transportation Program, Veterans must meet the following criteria:
- Have a scheduled appointment at the Baltimore VA Medical Center
- Have no other available means of transportation (e.g., no car, no family available to assist, no mass transportation nearby)
- Received the COVID-19 vaccine
- Agree to wear a mask while in the vehicle
- Must be able to enter and exit the vehicle independently (no wheelchairs)
To schedule an appointment for transportation, please call
There are vending machines available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that are located in the hallway leading from the Community Living Center to the Rehabilitation Wing on both the first and second floors of the facility.
A Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you will use to check in for VA health care appointments. Like a typical health insurance card, the VHIC signifies your enrollment in VA health care and helps to safeguard your personal information. You can apply for a VHIC in person are online.
In Person
You can obtain a VHIC by reporting to the Enrollment Center on the 1st floor at the Baltimore VA Medical Center or the Admission Office in Building 361 at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. You will need to bring one form of primary identification (your driver’s license, passport or other federal, state or local photo ID with your address) and have your photo taken. The card will be mailed to you, usually within 7 to 10 days after the card has been requested.
Online
You can also apply for a VHIC online by visiting www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/.
For more information, or if your card is lost or stolen, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
There is a volunteer run coffee station located in the waiting area of the Outpatient Clinic that serves free coffee and tea to Veteran patients and their family members. The coffee station is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free WiFi Internet access is available in the following locations throughout the Loch Raven VA Medical Center:
- All Inpatient Units & Rooms
- All Inpatient Dining Rooms
- Canteen Retail Store & Deli
- Outpatient Clinic Waiting Area
After going into “WiFi Settings” on your personal smartphone or laptop computer, select “Patient Internet Loch Raven.” Next, open an Internet page, read the VA disclaimer, and click “Continue to Internet” to get started.
VA Health Connect is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and allows you to:
- Refill a prescription, request medication renewals and check on the status of your medications.
- Schedule, verify or reschedule primary care appointments.
- Talk to a nurse for medical advice.
- Connect with a mental health team.
- Learn about care and treatment options.
This integrated platform connects you to medical support assistants, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical providers as needed.
Phone:
Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Other services at VA Maryland health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Audiology and speech
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Eligibility:
The eligibility of prospective patients to receive Blind Rehabilitation Services care is determined by the review of three key criteria:
- Veteran is eligible for VA health benefits (or is an active duty Service member) and
- Possesses a visual impairment or
- Has received a designation of excess disability (impact on functional abilities).
Services Provided:
- Assessment, treatment planning, referral and follow-up
- Education and counseling to Veterans, their family and/or caregiver
- Review of VA and non-VA benefits
- Education and outreach within the VA and community
- Referrals to appropriate therapies and resources, including
- Eye Clinic and/or Low Vision Optometry
- Outpatient Blind Rehabilitation Clinics (including home-based training)
- Comprehensive inpatient Blind Rehabilitation Centers
- Audiology, Physical Medicine and any other appropriate provider
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Caregiver support
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The VA Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support, and services. If the Veteran receiving care is 70-100% Service Connected and meets clinical eligibility requirements, the caregiver may be eligible for enhanced clinical support and services.
For all caregivers enrolled in VA CSP, we can:
- Help you navigate the VA system
- Review applicable services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and supports
- Provide individual and group support on your caregiving journey
- Link you to resources in an effort to prevent caregiver burnout
If you are a caregiver who is caring for a Veteran, learn more about VA CSP by connecting with the local CSP team, or visit our website at www.caregiver.va.gov.
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Dermatology
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Geriatrics
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental health care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Military sexual trauma
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
If you would like to discuss MST care, please contact:
Dr. Christine Calmes
VAMHCS MST Coordinator
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Minority Veteran care
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Nutrition & Food Services
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Optometry
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Palliative and hospice care
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Patient advocates
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors focus on whole-body health that can help you increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- General Physiatry/rehab clinic.
- Wheel Chair Clinic.
- Amputation Clinic.
- Polytrauma/traumatic Brain Injury Clinic.
- Spinal Cord Injury Clinic.
- Neuro Rehab Clinic at LR.
- Rehab consultation service for veterans who are on acute rehab care or subacute rehab care with “Short Stay Rehab” program at LR CLC.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Alternate Extension
Location
Building One
Rehab Wing Lobby
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Podiatry
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Primary care
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Radiology
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- DEXA**
- Nuclear Medicine**
- Interventional Radiology**
* * Available at Baltimore VA Medical Center only.
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Recreation and creative arts therapists promote independence and enhance veteran health and well-being. This helps veterans reach their treatment goals and improve quality of life. Services include:
- Leisure education and assessment
- Therapeutic recreation program development
- Discharge planning
- Community integration outings
- Community resource development
- Adaptive Sports
- Adaptive equipment
- Music therapy
- Development of coping techniques and outlets
We now offer free sport clinics and creative arts workshops for Veterans enrolled for care in the VAMHCS. To sign up for pre-screening, contact lauren.buckingham@va.gov.
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Registry Exams
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
- Post-Deployment Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Network (PDCEN)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Returning service members
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Smoking and tobacco cessation
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Veterans Crisis Line
Suicide prevention
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
The COMPACT Act guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Travel reimbursement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Travel reimbursement
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Women Veterans
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager