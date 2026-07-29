Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including addiction and substance abuse treatment, cardiology, mental health care, palliative and hospice care, women’s health services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center (formerly known as Memphis VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN 38104-1005
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle services
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Memphis health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Advice nurse
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies
- Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
- Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
- Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders
Anesthesia
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include:
- General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures
- Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery
- Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you’re under anesthesia
- Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation
- Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Evaluating the pumping and relaxation functions of your heart with ultrasound and treating you for signs and symptoms of congestive heart failure
- Treating your heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) with heat or cold energy, which blocks irregular electrical signals and restores a regular heartbeat.
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
COVID-19 vaccines
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
Appointments
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Memphis VA Medical Center
Bed Tower Lobby
Main Phone
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA
Get free at-home COVID tests
Order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVIDtests.gov, or by calling (TTY) 1-888-720-7489. Order tests now so you have them when you need them. Learn more about COVID-19 testing at VA.
Attention Veterans
New COVID-19 and Flu Shot Vaccination Times
Beginning Monday, September 21, 2022, COVID-19 Vaccinations and Flu Shots will be given Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the Bed Tower Lobby of the Memphis VA Medical Center.
No appointment is necessary.
Booster Shots Update
The Pfizer 3rd dose and COVID-19 booster shots are available to Veterans who have already received both Pfizer shots. Patients who meet the criteria for the 3rd dose or booster shot must bring your vaccination card with you.
3rd Dose:
For those who are immunocompromised and at least 28 days from their second shot. For more information about Pfizer 3rd dose COVID-19 shots, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at Additional Dose of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine for Patients Who Are Immunocompromised | CDC
Booster Shot:
For those who meet criteria and at least 6 months from their second shot. For more information about Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Who Is Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot? | CDC
COVID-19 VACCINATION
As a reminder, all Veterans (enrolled or non-enrolled) and their spouses, Caregivers of Veterans, and CHAMPVA recipients can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. Please bring a picture identification to the Eligibility office located in the lobby of the Bed Tower to be registered.
Location: Bed Tower North side entrance parking lot, at the Flu shot/CCOVID-19 entrance (SEE SIGNS).
Time: COVID-19 Vaccination: Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (No appointment is necessary)
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Emergency care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
The emergency room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr., VA Medical Center
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
The emergency room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr., VA Medical Center.
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Homeless Veterans
VA’s specialized programs for homeless Veterans serve hundreds of thousands of homeless and at-risk Veterans each year. Independently and in collaboration with federal and community partners, VA programs provide Veterans with housing solutions, employment opportunities, health care, justice- and reentry-related services and more. Learn more about these programs below and at VA’s Programs for At-Risk Veterans and Their Families page.
Housing
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH)
This collaborative program between HUD and VA combines HUD housing vouchers with VA supportive services to help Veterans who are homeless and their families find and sustain permanent housing.
How It Works
Through public housing authorities, HUD provides rental assistance vouchers for privately owned housing to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care services and are experiencing homelessness. VA case managers may connect these Veterans with support services such as health care, mental health treatment and substance use counseling to help them in their recovery process and with their ability to maintain housing in the community. Among VA homeless continuum of care programs, HUD-VASH enrolls the largest number and largest percentage of Veterans who have experienced long-term or repeated homelessness. As of Sept. 30, 2015, HUD had allocated more than 78,000 vouchers to help house Veterans across the country.
More Information
Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)
For very low-income Veterans, SSVF provides case management and supportive services to prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home or identify a new, more suitable housing situation for the individual and his or her family; or to rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without this assistance.
How It Works
Through referrals and direct outreach, nonprofit agencies and community cooperatives use SSVF funding to quickly house Veterans and their families who are homeless and keep others from slipping into homelessness by providing time-limited supportive services that promote housing stability. Case management includes help securing VA and other benefits such as educational aid and financial planning.
More Information
Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem (GPD) Program
State, local and tribal governments and nonprofits receive capital grants and per diem payments to develop and operate transitional housing and/or service centers for Veterans who are homeless.
How It Works
VA funds an estimated 600 agencies that provide over 14,500 beds for eligible Veterans. Grantees work closely with an assigned liaison from the local VAMC. The VA GPD liaison monitors the services the grantees offer to Veterans and provides direct assistance to them. Grantees also collaborate with community-based organizations to connect Veterans with employment, housing and additional social services to promote housing stability. The maximum stay in this housing is up to 24 months, with the goal of moving Veterans into permanent housing.
More Information
Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans (DCHV) Program
This program encompasses residential care for sheltered and unsheltered Veterans with multiple challenges, illnesses or rehabilitative care needs. DCHV provides a structured setting to foster Veterans’ independence and mutual support.
How It Works
Either on VAMC grounds or in the community, participating Veterans receive interdisciplinary clinical care that includes medical, psychiatric, vocational, educational or social services. There are more than 2,400 beds available through 47 sites.
More Information
Employment
Homeless Veteran Community Employment Services (HVCES)
Under this program, each VA Medical Center (VAMC) has received funding to hire new vocational development specialists who are serving as Community Employment Coordinators (CECs) to boost employment outcomes for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
How It Works
CECs work out of each VAMC to forge partnerships and create relationships with local community organizations and employers who have the ability to hire Veterans. CECs work with and pre-screen Veterans who offer a variety of skills and come from all education levels, and are backed by VA’s entire network of services and providers. Employers can also proactively reach out to their local CEC by visiting the CEC contact information page.
More Information
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
CWT is comprised of the transitional work and supported employment program, which assists homeless Veterans in returning to competitive employment.
How It Works
Veterans in CWT are paid at least the federal or state minimum wage, whichever is the higher.
More Information
Health Care
– Health Care Through H-PACTs. The Philadelphia H-PACT staff, from left to right: Keith Ferrell, George Tzanis, Lamont Jones, Kate O’Hara, Leah Jones, Donzella McLaughlin and Lynette McDaniels.
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
This program offers outreach, case management and residential treatment services to help Veterans transition from living on the street or in institutions to stable housing situations.
How It Works
Operating out of many VAMCs nationwide, clinically trained providers locate Veterans who are living in precarious situations and connect them with VA bridge housing, health care and case management services that promote safe, stable living arrangements.
More Information
Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (H-PACTs) Program
Located on the campuses of VA medical centers (VAMCs), community-based outpatient clinics and Community Resource and Referral Centers, H-PACT clinics provide a coordinated “medical home” tailored to the needs of homeless Veterans. They integrate clinical care, social services, enhanced access and community coordination.
How They Work
H-PACTS co-locate medical staff, social workers, mental health and substance use counselors, nurses and homeless program staff. This team provides Veterans with comprehensive, individualized care, including services that lead to permanent housing. Veterans can walk in to H-PACT clinics without an appointment and receive medical care, case management services, housing placement supports, substance use and mental health treatment, community referrals, triage services, benefits counseling and even hot showers and clean clothes. H-PACT has expanded to 60 VAMCs nationally and is currently actively serving almost 19,000 Veterans. It is estimated that over 25,000 Veterans were served by an H-PACT during 2015. H-PACTs are showing promise in improving health and other outcomes among participating Veterans compared with non-H-PACT patients.
More Information
Homeless Veterans Dental Program
This other important resource provides Veterans who are homeless with dental treatment through programs such as Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment, VA Grant and Per Diem, Compensated Work Therapy/Transitional Residence, Health Care for Homeless Veterans (contract bed) and Community Residential Care. VA is working to expand dental care to all eligible Veterans.
More Information
Justice- and Reentry-Related Services
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) and Health Care for Reentry Veterans (HCRV) Programs
VJO aims to prevent homelessness by helping justice-involved Veterans who have mental health or substance use issues access needed VA clinical services. HCRV specialists work with Veterans to ease their transition from prison back into the community.
How the Programs Work
VJO specialists provide direct outreach, assessment and case management for Veterans in local courts and jails and help them navigate the justice system. Every VAMC has at least one VJO specialist. HCRV specialists meet with incarcerated Veterans before they’re released and assist them in planning for reintegration into the community by accessing VA and community services as well as housing and employment opportunities.
More Information
Other Resources
Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs)
CRRCs provide Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits.
For a list CRRCs across the country, click here.
These community-based outlets provide a broad range of counseling, outreach and referral services to combat Veterans and their families. Vet Centers guide Veterans and their families through many of the major adjustments in lifestyle that often occur after a Veteran returns from combat. Services may include individual and group counseling in areas such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), alcohol and drug assessment and suicide prevention referrals. All services are free and strictly confidential. Call 1-877-WAR-VETS (1.877.927.8387) to learn more.
Infectious disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Infectious disease service evaluates and treats the full spectrum of infectious diseases. In the outpatient setting, we have a particular focus on :
- HIV - initial assessment, treatment, and regular monitoring
- HIV preventative measures
- Screening for Hepatitis B and C
- Screening and treatment of other communicable diseases
- Assessment and treatment for latent and active TB
- Assessment and treatment of mycobacterial infections other than TB (MOTT)
- Monitoring of patients on outpatient antimicrobial therapy for infections (endocarditis, osteomyelitis)
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care for people who are living with infectious diseases
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you're struggling with mental health concerns outside of regular business hours, please note that our Emergency Department is available to assist you 24/7. You can reach out to them at 901-523-8990 ext: 7420/7426/7803 for support.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Minority Veteran Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Minority Veterans Program
Memphis VAMC Minority Veterans Program Goal
The goal of the Memphis VA Medical Center Minority Veterans Program is to increase local awareness of minority veteran related issues and develop strategies for increasing their participation in existing VA benefits programs for eligible veterans. The program also ensures that minority veterans receive benefits and services on par with other veterans, encounter no barriers or impediments in their attempts to access those services, and are treated with respect and dignity by VA service providers.
The program is designed to act as a mediator and facilitator. As such, the program does not process claims, handle equal employment complaints, or employee related problems. The program is dedicated to ensuring that all veterans are aware of benefits, services and programs offered by the VA.
Who Do We Serve?
The Memphis VAMC Minority Veterans program services all veterans including:
- African Americans
- Asian Americans
- Hispanic Americans
- Native Americans, including
- American Indians
- Alaskan Natives
- Native Hawaiians
- Pacific Island Americans
Who Do I Contact?
The Memphis VA Medical Center has designated a Minority Veterans Program Coordinator (MVPC) whose role is to:
- Assist management of the Medical Center in their efforts to address the needs of minority veterans
- Focus on the needs of minority veterans in our local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority veterans
Inform veterans of VA benefits, services and programs
For more information contact Jackie Owens, Minority Veterans Program Coordinator, at
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. No referrals needed for MHV registration. Referrals needed for Travel Claims (Access VA), and ID.me or Login.gov accounts.
Main Phone
Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
Administration Building
BE-206, Veteran Enterprise Center (formerly the Medical Library)
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed for all Federal Holidays. Walks-in accepted for MHV registration.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Memphis VA Medical Center
Main Phone
Neurology Service
Neurology Service
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
The Neurology Service provides a broad spectrum of services to Veterans. These services include evaluation and treatment of diseases affecting the nervous system including the brain, spine, peripheral nerves and muscles. Our physicians provide comprehensive assessments, diagnostic testing and treatment plans to ensure each patient has an optimum medical prognosis. Diagnostic testing performed by physicians and technicians include: EMG, EEG, and sleep studies. Additionally, education opportunities and community outreach are offered for Veterans diagnosed with stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy.
Telemedicine Program
The Neurology Section is using new technologies to deliver more convenient and timely care to Veterans. Instead of Veterans having to travel to Memphis for their care, they are able to be evaluated at their local VA clinic. Patients at their local clinic and the neurology provider see and talk with each other through video teleconferencing, by appointment only.
Educational Activities
The Neurology Service serves as an academic resource to medical students, residents and fellows at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Under the supervision of senior neurologists, medical students and physicians-in-training rotate through the inpatient wards, outpatient neurology clinics, and sub-specialty clinics to learn how to recognize, diagnose and treat various neurological disorders.
Where is the Neurology Service Located?
The Neurology Section is located on the 5th floor of the Bed Tower at Memphis VA Medical Center. Parking is available in the Bed Tower parking area off of Pauline. Enter the Medical Center through the Bed Tower Entrance. From there take the gold elevators to the 5th Floor. Upon exit from the elevators, patients with appointments to see providers in our neurology clinics turn RIGHT, then RIGHT again and check-in at room G500. Patients who are reporting for procedures and testing (EMG, EEG and therapeutic Botulinum toxin) turn LEFT off the elevators and check in at the window.
Visit our Multiple Sclerosis page.
Visit our Veterans Health Library page
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Nutrition, Food, and Dietary Care
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Nutrition, Food, and Dietary Care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Nutrition and Food
The Nutrition and Food Service Department maintains a progressive program for both preventive care and for Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT). Administrative nutrition staff, registered dietitians, and dietetic technicians are dedicated to providing quality nutrition care, food service, and education to our veterans, staff, and students. We operate in various settings - during hospitalization, in the outpatient clinic setting, and through research protocols and special programs.
Services Offered
Nutrition and Food Service takes pride in the meals we serve. Our goal is to serve you healthy, quality and satisfying meals. Good nutrition is key to good health.
Introducing Meals “YOUR” Way
Nutrition and Food Services is committed to providing a variety of healthy meal choices that have been created within your prescribed dietary requirements. We are pleased to offer you our new Select Menu Program, which allows you to select the meals you would like to receive. Your Nutrition Host/Hostess will coordinate your meal selections with you daily, based on your food preference and dietary restrictions. It is our goal to serve you healthy and nutritious meals that you enjoy and make you feel at home!
Clinical Nutrition (inpatient services and education)
The Clinical Nutrition Team (Registered Dietetic Technician and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists) screen and/or assess all Veterans admitted to the medical facility. Assessment, using the nutrition care process and physical exam, includes but is not limited to: medical and social history, dietary history and intake, height, weight history, protein and iron status, blood glucose, and cholesterol level. You will be visited by a member of our Clinical Nutrition Team during meal rounds to monitor your food intake and meal satisfaction. Nutrition education is provided for all dietary restrictions.
For more information regarding the education, contact
Outpatient Individual and Group Nutrition Counseling Services
Outpatient nutritional services are provided to Veterans at the Memphis VA Medical Center (and surrounding CBOCS) in a variety of care settings including primary care clinics, home based primary care, and spinal cord injury. The following nutrition education programs and services are available for you:
Individual Counseling Services
Educational services are provided for general health, pre-diabetes, diabetes, cardiac care, renal disease, cancer education, women’s health, and weight loss. Classes are provided at Memphis VAMC, surrounding CBOCS, and via telehealth. To make an appointment contact
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Hands-on education in a kitchen setting is offered for general health, diabetes, renal/kidney disease, and anti-inflammatory diets. To make an appointment contact Sara Zellers at
MOVE!
A 16-week health and weight reduction program that encourages and educates on healthy eating and physical activity in a group setting. You may self-schedule by calling:
Diabetes Self-Management Education Class
An informational class to help with managing your diabetes if you are newly diagnosed with diabetes or if you need a refresher on diabetes management. This class is offered at the Memphis VAMC and at all CBOCS. Contact Millicent Meeks
Nutrition and Food Service values your input. It is our pleasure to serve you.
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Ophthalmology - Memphis VA Medical Center
Ophthalmology - Memphis VA Medical Center
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Ophthalmology at VA Memphis health care
Ophthalmology Clinic
The VA Ophthalmology Clinic at Memphis is a regional Veterans’ center for comprehensive and specialized eye care. Our ophthalmologists can satisfy all of your eye care needs, and our optical shop is located on site for your convenience. Our physicians are Medical Doctors specializing in complete eye care including ophthalmic surgery and eye laser procedures which are done at the Memphis VA hospital on Jefferson Avenue. We are dedicated to providing high quality eye care services to our veterans.
Services offered are:
- Adult eye exams and glasses.
- Laser and Medical treatment of Diabetic Eye Disease.
- Laser and Medical treatment of Glaucoma.
- Dry Eye Therapy.
- Detached or Torn Retina.
- Medical and Injection therapy for Age Related Macular Degeneration.
- Cataract surgery including specialty lenses for Correction of Astigmatism.
- A-Scan and B-scan ultrasound testing of the Eye
- Specular Microscopy
- Fundus Photography, OCT, and Fluorescein Angiography
- Corneal Topography
- IOL Master technology for Intraocular Lens Calculations
Address
Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
(Eye Clinic is located on the first floor near the Dental Clinic)
1030 Jefferson Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Palliative and Hospice Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Palliative and Hospice Care
Palliative and Hospice Care promotes quality of life across the illness trajectory through the relief of suffering, including care of the dying and bereavement follow-up.
At VAMC Memphis, we are committed to providing the highest level of care in regard to medical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs. We consider it an honor to serve our Veterans and their families who are facing terminal or life-limiting conditions.
A compassionate and dedicated team of experts will help those who are in need of assistance with understanding Living Wills and/or Health Care Power-of-Attorneys, those with advanced illness that require difficult-to-treat symptoms, and when the end approaches, gentle and supportive care for end-of-life issues.
Palliative Care Team
- Dr. Mark Brint, Medical Director, Chief of Geriatrics
- Dr. Karen A. Clark, Program Director, Palliative Care
- Dr. Emily Brandl, Clinical Pharmacist
Contact the Palliative Care Office at
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Pharmacy
Services Offered
The VAMC Memphis pharmacy processes over 5,000 prescriptions daily. Many of these prescriptions are filled by the Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Prescriptions may be refilled by phone or the Internet:
Automated Refill Line
An automated refill line is available for all VAMC Memphis patients. Please call one of the following numbers:
- 523-8990, option 2 (Memphis area)
- 1-
option 2 (from outside the Memphis area)
- After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer.
- Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
- Press 2, then wait for an answer.
- Press 1, then wait for an answer.
- Enter the prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
- To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.
If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least ten days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.
Internet Refill
Prescriptions may also be filled online using VA's MyHealtheVet website. You will need a user id and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your personal profile at the MyHealtheVet website.
Refills at VAMC Memphis Pharmacy
All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or Internet. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled at the main VAMC Memphis pharmacy window.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Primary Care
The Primary Care Service Line offers an extensive range of treatment modalities with emphasis on health care prevention. Our Primary Care physicians are internationally recognized for breakthrough research in a number of primary care areas.
Services Offered
Contact your primary care physician if you need any of these or other services —
- cancer screening
- high cholesterol treatment
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment
- diabetes prevention and treatment
- flu vaccine and nasal mist
- high blood pressure prevention and treatment
- treatment for obesity
- osteoporosis treatment
- prostate disease prevention and treatment
- smoking cessation
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A current consult is required to schedule with us.
Main Phone
Prosthetic &Sensory Aids Service
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A current consult is required to schedule with us.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
To learn more, click here.
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Radiation oncology
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health. Our services include:
- Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), which uses targeted radiation to treat a brain tumor or lesion while minimizing radiation effects on healthy brain tissue
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes, or other soft tissues
- Low-dose rate definitive and salvage brachytherapy, which use low doses of radiation to treat prostrate cancer
- Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes, and shorten treatment
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Carla Crockett, Transition and Care Management, Program Manager
Arthur Johnson, Transition Patient Advocate
Sharon Maclin, Transition Patient Advocate
Carla Crockett, Transition and Care Management, Program Manager
Arthur Johnson, Transition Patient Advocate
Sharon Maclin, Transition Patient Advocate
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is grateful to the men and women who risked their lives to fight terrorism in Afghanistan, Iraq and many other places around the world. We thank you for your service to our country and look forward to assisting you in your transition from active duty to Veteran Status.
It is very important to note that you have five years from your date of discharge to receive free VA health care for any condition that may be related to combat or service related condition. After the five years, access to VA health care service may depend on military history factors, and/or household income. For more information please contact VA Memphis Eligibility and Enrollment
The VA has developed special programs to serve the nation’s newest Veterans by assisting them with a smooth transition from active duty to civilian life, Our aim is to provide support to new veterans by facilitating access to medical and/or mental health care, helping to navigate the VA system, and provide coordination of benefits, outreach and education.
Transition and Care Management Program:
The Transition and Care Management (TCM) Program, previously known as Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Program, helps to ensure a smooth transition of health care services is provided for all returning service members and Veterans. The Transition and Care Management Team also provides case management and care coordination for all severely ill, injured and impaired OEF/OIF/OND Combat Veterans, including those suffering from:
- Mental Illness
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Blindness
- Combat Related Hazardous Exposure
- Deployment Related Amputation
- Terminal Illness/Injury
- Polytrauma
- Other conditions not mentioned above that cause significant impairment to daily living.
VA Benefits
To file a disability claim or to get more information about other VA benefits, please call: 1-
Special Eligibility and Coordination of Care for Combat Veterans Serving in Combat Theater After 11/11/1998- Returning service members (OEF/OIF/OND)
The Post-9/11 Transition and Care Management Program offers transitional assistance, case management and outreach services to all Veterans who have served after September 11, 2001 in their transition to civilian life. For more information about the various programs available for recent returning service members, log on to the Returning Service members web site.
Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations also have special eligibility for VA health care. Under the "Combat Veteran" authority VA provides cost-free health care services and nursing home care for conditions possibly related to military service and enrollment in Priority Group 6 or higher for 5 years from the date of discharge or release from active duty, unless eligible for enrollment in a higher priority group.
Combat Veterans who enroll with VA under this enhanced Combat Veteran authority will continue to be enrolled even after their enhanced eligibility period ends, although they may be shifted to Priority Group 7 or 8, depending on their income level, and required to make applicable copays. Additionally, for care not related to combat service, copays may be required depending on their financial assessment and other special eligibility factors.
NOTE: The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.
Visit the Former Prisoners of War Program page
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus, gout, and scleroderma
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Social Work Service
Social Work Service
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social Work Service is an integral part of healthcare at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center. Social Work Service provides comprehensive, high quality assessment/treatment services to Veterans with a wide variety of psychosocial problems. We provide Community Home Health Services, Community Nursing Home Services, discharge planning and many other services to meet the needs of the Veterans. Social Workers are available to assist patients and their families with referrals for VA and Community Resources and are available to provide assistance both in inpatient and outpatient capacities. The Social Work Service Administrative office is located in the Bed Tower Suite F101 across from ENT/Audiology. The contact number is
The scope of services offered by Social Work Service includes:
- information, linkage and referral
- discharge planning
- financial assistance referral
- advanced Care Planning
- aging in Place Planning
- advocacy
- assistance with nursing home placement
- transportation assistance
- community home health services
- caregiver support
- medical foster home/adult day services
- homemaker home health aide services
- social assessment, intervention, and aftercare services
- referral for physical, psychological and/or sexual abuse
- combat veteran services
- transition and care management services/formerly OEF/OIF
Individual, Family and Group Counseling and Treatment Services are provided
- to veterans needing assistance with interpersonal relationships and social activities
- to help veterans and their families understand and adjust to an illness or disability
- to veterans and family members who want to prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care
- to help veterans and their families cope with terminal illness
- to veterans who engage in decision-making, problem-solving, and participation in the care that they receive
Visit the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program page
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Spinal Cord Injury
The Spinal Cord Injury Center at VAMC Memphis is one of the largest centers in the VA System and was established in 1998. The facility houses a variety of resources to ensure quality treatment for veteran patients.
Services Offered
Staff and physicians work closely with the spinal cord injured veteran, family members, and significant others to ensure the highest quality of care.
We assist the spinal cord injured patient to —
- enhance his/her health and well-being
- improve functional abilities
- maintain a high quality of life
These goals are met through patient education and participation in research.
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Memphis health care
Surgery
The surgery program at VAMC Memphis has a three-fold mission —
- provide quality surgical care for our veterans
- utilize the latest research and state-of-the-art equipment
- train residents in current surgical techniques
Services Offered
Surgery offers a wide experience of outpatient and inpatient services in —
- general surgery
- neurosurgery
- orthopaedics
- ophthalmology
- otolaryngology
- vascular surgery
- plastic surgery
- cardiothoracic surgery
- urology
- podiatry
- women health services
We also offer a same day surgery program and an active peripheral vascular lab. Care for our critical care patients is provided in our 8-bed surgical intensive care unit.
Community Cooperation
VAMC Memphis works closely with local area hospitals and institutions to provide services to our veterans that are not available through the VHA healthcare system.
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Available at these locations
Memphis VA Medical Center
Tupelo VA Clinic
Jonesboro VA Clinic
Holly Springs VA Clinic
Savannah VA Clinic
Covington VA Clinic
Nonconnah Boulevard VA Clinic
Jackson VA Clinic
Dyersburg VA Clinic
Helena VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Memphis health care
Whole Health
About Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
How to Get Started
Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities, or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Whole Health Orientation Group. (Ask to be scheduled at any check in desk or online / telephone scheduling)
VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your Personal Health Plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.
The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you at the center of your Circle of Health .
Learn more about VA whole health
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Charmin Thomas, Women Veteran Program Manager
Charmin Thomas, Women Veteran Program Manager
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Women who have served in the Armed Forces are eligible for a variety of veterans benefits. VA actively encourages women to utilize the benefits due them.
The VAMC Memphis Women's Health Program targets programs and facilities to meet the unique needs of female veterans.
Services Offered
VAMC Memphis services for women include:
- comprehensive primary care
- gynecology services
- breast exams and mammography
- stress management counseling
- psychiatric services
- psychological services
Patients may be referred to other VA facilities or to the community for any service not available at VAMC Memphis.
Mental health services for women with a referral include treatment for:
- post traumatic stress disorder
- substance abuse
Please feel free to contact our Women Veteran Program Manager:
Dr. Charmin Thomas, DNSc, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC
Phone:
Email: Charmin.Thomas@va.gov
VA welcomes women Veterans. We are committed to providing high-quality services in a sensitive and safe environment at all VA facilities. Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).
Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:
- Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes
- Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management
- Gender-specific care
- Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling
Learn more about the gender-specific services VA has to offer
- Women Veterans Health Care
- Health and Wellness
- Telehealth
- Maternity Care
- Infertility
- Military Sexual Trauma
Women Veterans Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN