Norwich Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We've closed our Vet Center at this time for the safety of you and our staff. We're conducting all appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at
2 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360-5850
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Please call
to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Non-traditional hours are available.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain ribbons or awards
- Deployment Orders
You may also request your military record (DD214) here.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We are excited to have you stop in and find community here at the Norwich, CT Vet Center.
- Parking can be found in the upper lot found at 2 Cliff Street.
- Parking lot can be reached by driving up Arcadia ST Norwich, CT 06360, and parking in the lot on the left.
- This is a shared lot so please pull all the way through towards the building and park in any of the spots listed VET.
- The main entrance is clearly marked "Vet Center".
- We have a large well lit parking area.
Taking the bus is a safe and easy way to travel to the Vet Center.
Many staff and Vets alike use this resource.
For the most up to date public transit information, including routes and schedules, please visit SEAT (South East Area Transit).
Our facility is outfitted with an accessible ramp connected to our main entrance and main parking lot.
- From street level, please access the Vet Center though our back entrance, by entering the clinic entrance on Cliff Street and taking the stairs or elevator to floor 3.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Guitars for Vets
Call or come in and ask about Guitars for Vets
Join a community where you can learn to play guitar and find solace in the songs you love as well as the songs yet to have been written.
Great for all skill levels.
Ask About Our Groups
We offer many specialized groups here such as: PTSD groups, MST groups, Era Specific groups (such as Vietnam or Post 911), Woman's groups, significant other groups, etc. To learn more about what groups we have please call or stop by.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Norwich Vet Center has licensed therapists who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
- Evidence-based therapy - Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Norwich Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one during active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At Norwich Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include
- Sleep
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
We also offer evidence-based therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Non traditional counseling is also offered through partnerships created in our community. They consist of
- Recreational Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have male and female counselors offering both individual and group therapy.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Norwich Vet Center offers evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
Multiple counseling groups are available at the Norwich Vet Center, including
- Combat Veteran Groups
- Sleep Groups
- Vietnam Groups
- Iraq/Afghanistan Groups
We can also help with anger management and insomnia.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Norwich Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Norwich Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community, to include but not limited to
- Department of Veterans Affairs (State Level) -Connecticut
- Veterans Community Groups
- VFW, American Legion, AM Vets, Marine Corps League and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We partner with the local VA medical center and other local agencies to connect you to the care that will best fit your needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Norwich Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Norwich Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community, to include but not limited to
- Department of Veterans Affairs (State Level) -Connecticut
- Veterans Community Groups
- VFW, American Legion, AM Vets, Marine Corps League and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Norwich Vet Center values community partnerships and is intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Established local partnerships include:
- National Guard & Reserve Units
- State Universities & Community Colleges
- Community Legal Services
- State and Federal Prison Partners
- Other Federal agencies to include Veterans Affairs Medical Centers
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.