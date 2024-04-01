Traveling Veteran Services

Before you travel

Start by sharing your travel information with your care team using your account on the VA website.

Be sure to tell your VA provider your:

Arrival and departure dates

Full travel destination and temporary address

Best contact phone number to reach you while you’re away

Specific medical care needed

Complete your routine medical follow-up appointments, like eye or foot exams.

Ensure you have enough medications for your trip.

For non-urgent care during travel

Contact your home VA provider for routine care needs. They will initiate care at your current location, if possible, through the Traveling/Relocation Veteran Coordinator.

For urgent/emergent care during travel

Urgent care while traveling:

Use the VA Locator to search for the nearest VA-contracted urgent care in your area.

Urgent care may be covered by VA at participating sites.

Additional VA urgent care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays)

Emergency care while traveling: