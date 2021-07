Health services

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.

Care we provide at VA Salt Lake City health care

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs

Meditation and mindfulness training

Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes

Massage and manual therapy

