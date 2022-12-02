Telehealth Services
From the home, the clinic, or the hospital, VA Telehealth Services assist in making it easier for Veterans to connect with their VA care team. This service is transforming how Veterans access high-quality VA care anywhere within the U.S.
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System supports the Office of Connected Care's vision of using virtual services and technology to integrate care of our Veterans, their caregivers and VA care teams.
Your doctor can help you get started with VA Telehealth Services.
Classes Offered Virtually or via Telehealth
Caregiver Support Group
Sponsored by the Caregiver Support Program at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, this group is open to all caregivers of enrolled Veterans and is held on the first and third Wednesday of each month. This is an opportunity for caregivers to connect with each other and receive support and education.
Caregiver Support Topics:
- Self-Care
- Grief
- Setting appropriate caregiving boundaries
- Stress management
- Communication techniques
- Book reviews
Contact:
Andrew Wittwer
Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
801-582-1565, ext. 2608
Andrew.Wittwer@va.gov
Caregiver Support Program Webpage
Download the Mindfulness Coach App
Download the Annie App
Annie Messages Can Help You Cope with Stress (PDF)
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Cooking Demonstrations with a dietitian! Learn cooking skills and nutrition information simultaneously. Demo, hands on and virtual courses offered every week for six weeks.
Contact:
VA Dietitian
801-582-1565, ext.1368
Living Well with Chronic Conditions
The program consists of six classes. Learn self-management techniques and skills for the day-to-day management of chronic pain.
Contact:
Whole Health
801-588-5991
Whole Health Website
Mindfulness
Mindfulness practices include breath awareness, body scan, and mindful movement. These practices will give you the skills to bring mindfulness to all aspects of your daily life.
Come join us and learn more about how the mind and body work so that you can achieve your goals!
Contact:
Whole Health 801-588-5991
Visit the Mindfulness Center
Download the Mindfulness Coach App
Download the Annie App
Annie Messages Can Help You Cope with Stress (PDF)
MOVE! Weight Management Program
MOVE! is a weight management and health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. The core ideas behind MOVE! encourage healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science.
Program options:
- 16-week group class: Available in-person or virtually via VA Video Connect (VVC)
- TeleMOVE!: 90-day home program working individually with a Registered Dietitian
Contact:
801-582-1565, ext. 2149 or ask a VA provider for a consult
Download the MOVE! Coach App
Download the Annie App
MOVE! Annie for Weight Management (PDF)
Taiji Qigong for Well-Being
Taiji Qigong, is an easy-to-learn system of energy-enhancing exercises that coordinates movement with breathing and inner concentration. Taiji and Qigong practices are proven to help with arthritis, backpain, insomnia, balance issues and stress management. This program is an 8-week course.
Contact:
Whole Health
801-588-5991
Whole Health Website
Tobacco Cessation
A virtual series of classes is offered by video (VVC) through VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. If you cannot attend classes, we recommend the national VA Quit Smoking Hotline, 855-784-8838 and talking to your primary care provider.
Connect with Smoking Cessation Resources:
801-582-1565, ext. 5587
Download the Stay Quit App
Download the Annie App
Tobacco Cessation with Annie (PDF)
Tinnitus Management Program
This two-class series provides an overview of the anatomy of the ear and the causes of tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Additionally, the workshop offers management strategies along with stress relief and healthy living techniques. Veterans receive information about additional resources and a workbook. Class is available in person, in person group, telehealth at VA Community Clinics, and VA Video Connect.
Contact:
Audiology Department
801-584-1285
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Specialty Care
Audiology Department
Download the Annie App
Annie Text Messages for Hearing Difficulty (PDF)
Whole Health Coaching
Work in person or virtually with a VA Whole Health coach to help you work towards what's most important to you!
Contact:
Whole Health
801-588-5991
Whole Health Website
Download the Live Whole Health App
Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS)
VA continues to find solutions for Veterans to access their VA care for those who live in rural areas. VA partners with local hospitals, Veteran Service Organizations, and sometimes local businesses to offer ATLAS services. These stations provide the convenience of VA Video Connect (VVC) services closer to the Veteran.
Contact your VA care provider to schedule your next virtual appointments at one of the ATLAS sites listed below.
Learn more:
Bridging the Digital Divide
Nearly 5 million Veterans live in rural areas and need access to care in their communities. Whether it’s because of a provider shortage, distance to a hospital, or lack of broadband, it’s not always easy to get care. To bridge this gap, the VA offers a Digital Divide Consult.
During the consult, a social worker will reach out to the Veteran to discuss available programs that can help them gain access to telehealth.
For example, some Veterans may be eligible for a discount on home internet or phone service through two Federal Communications Commission programs:
Some Veterans may qualify for a VA loaned device so Veterans can reach their VA care team virtually.
Ask your VA provider for a Digital Divide Consult to learn more!
Clinical Video Telehealth
Connect with VA health specialists across the country from a VA clinic near you. Contact your VA care provider to schedule your next telehealth appointment.
Learn more:
Connected Care Programs
Read about the latest virtual technology available for Veterans to access your VA care
With My HealtheVet, you can
- Refill your prescriptions
- Schedule and manage your VA medical appointments
- Send a Secure Message to your VA health care team
- View, print or download a copy of your VA medical record information!
MHV Assistance:
- My HealtheVet Help Desk
877-327-0022
- Issues with site, user ID, or password, contact:
- ID.me, call 855-927-4363
ID.me Help Center
- Login.gov, visit Help | Login.gov
- VA Salt Lake City Health Care System MHV Coordinator
801-582-1565, ext. 3868
Contact for assistance with Secure Messaging
Virtual and telehealth technology support available:
Office of Connected Care Help Desk (available 24/7):
866-651-3180
VA Salt Lake City Telehealth contact:
801-582-1565, ext. 4289
VASLCTelehealthVirtualHelpDesk@va.gov
Home Telehealth
Having easy access to your VA care team is important for your health, but scheduling appointments and traveling to your provider's office can be difficult. Telehealth at home offers services that work with your current care plan, fit your lifestyle and help you stay healthy and independent.
Learn more about Remote Patient Monitoring
How it works:
- You are assessed for Home Telehealth remote monitoring services
- If deemed appropriate, VA provides a device to fit your needs and gives you training on how to use it
- VA assigns you a Home Telehealth remote monitoring care coordinator
- Your care coordinator contacts VA hospitals and providers and helps you arrange treatment changes, clinic appointments and hospital admissions
Talk with your VA care provider further about this service.
Home Telehealth Brochure (PDF)
Mobile Apps
Annie
Annie is an automated text messaging service. It is one of the many VA mobile apps available to help you and your caregiver support your self-care.
Find available health subscriptions and instructions on how Annie can support your self-care by visiting Annie App for Veterans
VA Launchpad
One app to launch them all! VA Launchpad helps Veterans and Caregivers find and use VA apps that support your self-care by helping you more easily find the tools VA has available. Links to new apps automatically appear in the VA Launchpad when they become available, making it simpler to find available resources.
Use the VA Launchpad to help you discover and integrate available VA apps into your life!
- Download the VA Launchpad App
- To see a list of current VA mobile apps, visit VA Mobile
Apps are designed to support your self-care and self-management. Contact your VA care provider directly for questions specific to your health.
VA Video Connect (VVC)
Meet with your VA health care provider through a secure video visit on any computer, tablet or mobile device with internet connection!
Contact your VA care provider to schedule your next VA Video Connect appointment.
- Provide feedback to VA about your VVC experience
- View helpful guides
- Frequently asked questions
- learn how to test your device before your virtual appointment
Need help setting up or troubleshoot technical problems with your VA Video Connect visits?
Call the Office of Connected Care Help Desk, 866-651-3180 available to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Contact:
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Telehealth Services
801-582-1565, ext. 4289
VASaltLakeTelehealthVirtualHelpDesk@va.gov
Office of Connected Care Help Desk
866-651-3180
(24/7 assistance with VVC)