Telehealth Services

Caregiver Support Group

Sponsored by the Caregiver Support Program at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, this group is open to all caregivers of enrolled Veterans and is held on the first and third Wednesday of each month. This is an opportunity for caregivers to connect with each other and receive support and education.

Caregiver Support Topics:

Self-Care

Grief

Setting appropriate caregiving boundaries

Stress management

Communication techniques

Book reviews

Contact:

Andrew Wittwer

Caregiver Support Program Coordinator

801-582-1565, ext. 2608

Andrew.Wittwer@va.gov

Caregiver Support Program Webpage

Download the Mindfulness Coach App

Download the Annie App

Annie Messages Can Help You Cope with Stress (PDF)

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Cooking Demonstrations with a dietitian! Learn cooking skills and nutrition information simultaneously. Demo, hands on and virtual courses offered every week for six weeks.

Contact:

VA Dietitian

801-582-1565, ext.1368

Living Well with Chronic Conditions

The program consists of six classes. Learn self-management techniques and skills for the day-to-day management of chronic pain.

Contact:

Whole Health

801-588-5991

Whole Health Website

Mindfulness

Mindfulness practices include breath awareness, body scan, and mindful movement. These practices will give you the skills to bring mindfulness to all aspects of your daily life.

Come join us and learn more about how the mind and body work so that you can achieve your goals!

Contact:

Whole Health 801-588-5991

Visit the Mindfulness Center

Download the Mindfulness Coach App

Download the Annie App

Annie Messages Can Help You Cope with Stress (PDF)

MOVE! Weight Management Program

MOVE! is a weight management and health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. The core ideas behind MOVE! encourage healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science.

Program options:

16-week group class: Available in-person or virtually via VA Video Connect (VVC)

TeleMOVE!: 90-day home program working individually with a Registered Dietitian

Contact:

801-582-1565, ext. 2149 or ask a VA provider for a consult

Download the MOVE! Coach App

Download the Annie App

MOVE! Annie for Weight Management (PDF)

Taiji Qigong for Well-Being

Taiji Qigong, is an easy-to-learn system of energy-enhancing exercises that coordinates movement with breathing and inner concentration. Taiji and Qigong practices are proven to help with arthritis, backpain, insomnia, balance issues and stress management. This program is an 8-week course.

Contact:

Whole Health

801-588-5991

Whole Health Website

Tobacco Cessation

A virtual series of classes is offered by video (VVC) through VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. If you cannot attend classes, we recommend the national VA Quit Smoking Hotline, 855-784-8838 and talking to your primary care provider.

Connect with Smoking Cessation Resources:

801-582-1565, ext. 5587

Download the Stay Quit App

Download the Annie App

Tobacco Cessation with Annie (PDF)

Tinnitus Management Program

This two-class series provides an overview of the anatomy of the ear and the causes of tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Additionally, the workshop offers management strategies along with stress relief and healthy living techniques. Veterans receive information about additional resources and a workbook. Class is available in person, in person group, telehealth at VA Community Clinics, and VA Video Connect.

Contact:

Audiology Department

801-584-1285

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Specialty Care

Audiology Department

Download the Annie App

Annie Text Messages for Hearing Difficulty (PDF)

Whole Health Coaching

Work in person or virtually with a VA Whole Health coach to help you work towards what's most important to you!

Contact:

Whole Health

801-588-5991

Whole Health Website

Download the Live Whole Health App