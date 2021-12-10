Point of Contact: NCA Pacific District

The VA National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is expanding access to burial benefits to serve the San Francisco Area by developing Alameda Point National Cemetery, a columbarium-only cemetery, which will be part of the planned VA development of the former Alameda Point Naval Air Station.

The first phase of Alameda Point National Cemetery will open with 25,000 niches and have a final capacity of approximately 300,000 niches. Construction is expected to begin around 2023-2024. Alameda Point National Cemetery is designed to have the capacity to serve Veterans and their eligible family members for the next 100 years or more.

NCA Urban Initiative

Alameda Point National Cemetery is part of NCA’s Urban Initiative, which is a program to improve access to burial benefits in certain densely populated areas to better serve Veterans, their spouses and families. In some of the largest urban areas that VA serves – the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Indianapolis – the closest national cemeteries are more than 60 miles away. The two VA cemeteries in the San Francisco Bay Area, Golden Gate and San Francisco National Cemeteries, are closed to new interments.

Open Cemeteries that service the San Francisco Bay Area

Until Alameda Point National Cemetery is open, the two closest open VA cemeteries are Sacramento Valley National Cemetery and San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.

Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California 95620

707-693-2460 | Website

The cemetery offers the following burial options: casket, urn (in ground or columbarium), ossuary and memorial wall.

San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery

32053 West McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA 95322

209-854-1040 | Website

The cemetery can accommodate casketed and cremated remains (in ground or columbarium).

VA Burial Benefits and Memorial Items

VA burial benefits can help service members, Veterans, and their family members plan and pay for a burial or memorial service in a VA national cemetery. Family members can also order memorial items to honor the service of a Veteran. Find out how to apply for the burial benefits you've earned, and how to plan for a burial in advance or at time of need.

Important Phone Numbers

National Cemetery Scheduling Office: 800-535-1117

Headstones and markers: 800-697-6947

VA benefits hotline: 800-827-1000

Can I make a reservation for a burial at Alameda Point National Cemetery?

No, the National Cemetery Administration schedules services at the time of need. We do have a pre-need burial eligibility determination program to assist anyone who would like to know if they are eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. VA is promoting pre-need eligibility determinations to encourage Veterans and their eligible family members to plan in advance to use VA burial benefits that Veterans have earned through their military service. Advanced planning for a Veteran’s or loved-one's passing can eliminate unnecessary delays and reduce stress on a family at a difficult time. For more information and to apply online, go to the pre-need eligibility website.

What burial options will be available at Alameda Point?

Alameda Point National Cemetery is an above-ground, cremation-only facility that will serve Veterans and their eligible family members in the San Francisco Bay Area for decades to come. The cemetery can only accept urns.

What is a columbarium?

A Columbarium is an above-grade structure designed for the interment of cremated remains in a niche 10 ½” x 15” x 20” deep, measured at the face. The columbarium unit is usually two-sided for efficiency with numbered rows and columns identifying each individual niche.

The Columbarium is a pre-cast concrete structure with footings. The structure is faced with brick, block, stone, granite, or pre-cast veneer, similar in material to other structures in the cemetery. Niche covers are supplied by the National Cemetery Administration, Memorial Programs Service (MPS).

Can I still be buried at Alameda Point National Cemetery if I don’t want to be cremated?

No, Alameda Point is a cremation only cemetery. Sacramento Valley and San Joaquin Valley National Cemeteries have other burial options for Veterans and family members who choose another burial option.

My loved one is buried at another VA National Cemetery. Can I relocate them to Alameda Point National Cemetery once the cemetery is open?

We consider all burials final, however, families can go through the disinterment process at their own expense to relocate their loved one. For more information, go to NCA's disinterment page.

When will Alameda Point be open for burials?

We expect to open Alameda Point National Cemetery in late 2025.

How many niche spaces will be available at Alameda Point National Cemetery?

Alameda Point will initially open with 25,000 niches and will have an approximate final capacity of 300,000.

Can spouses be buried at a VA National Cemetery?

Yes, a Veteran’s spouse, minor children, and, under certain conditions, unmarried adult children with disabilities (if diagnosed by age 21 or 23 if enrolled in college), may also be eligible for burial, even if they predecease the Veteran.

Who is eligible for burial at Alameda Point National Cemetery?

Eligibility for Alameda Point National Cemetery is the same as any other VA National Cemetery. Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the Armed Forces and Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable, and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the Armed Forces who die while on active duty or who die while on training duty, under certain circumstances, are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death.

A Veteran's spouse, minor children, and, under certain conditions, unmarried adult children with disabilities (if diagnosed by age 21 or 23 if enrolled in college), may also be eligible for burial, even if they predecease the Veteran.

Go to the Eligibility page for information about eligibility for specific groups and disqualifying factors.

Go to the Eligibility page for information about eligibility for specific groups and disqualifying factors.

How do I schedule a service at Alameda Point National Cemetery?

Scheduling is easy. Fax all discharge documentation to the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 866-900-6417 and follow up with a phone call to 800-535-1117. You can also scan and email all discharge documentation to the NCA Scheduling office. For more information, go to the burials and memorials page.

Does the VA cover funeral-related expenses?

The Veteran’s family should make funeral or cremation arrangements with a funeral provider or cremation office. Any item or service obtained from a funeral home or cremation office will be at the family's expense. The VA provides a burial allowance for reimbursement to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs for Veterans that meet specific requirements. For more information and to apply for reimbursement, go to the Veterans Burial Allowance page.