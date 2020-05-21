Sanford Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Sanford Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Please call 207-490-1513 to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Cost: Free
Parking is available in front and to the side of the building.
York County Community Action (YACC) offers different transportation options for Veterans in York County. View more information at YACC.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Sanford Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Groups & Activities
- Mixed Era
- Women’s
- Seniors
- Writing
- Recreational Activities throughout the year
- Meditation
Sanford/Springvale YMCA Group Membership
Physical exercise lends to overall wellness. Active clients of the Sanford Vet Center are eligible to enroll in our group membership at the Sanford/Springvale YMCA Call: 207-490-1513
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Sanford Vet Center has a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Couples counseling and support
- Spouse and Significant Other groups (currently not meeting)
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Multiple mixed era groups
- Seniors group
- Women’s group
- Writing group
- Meditation group
- Recreation group in partnership with Northeast Passage of New England (coming soon)
Evidence-based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Internal Family Systems Therapy (IFS)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual counseling for recovery from MST. All staff are specially trained to provide sensitive and evidence-based treatment to MST survivors. We host an annual MST Clothesline Project exhibit in honor and support of those who have experienced MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Sanford Vet Center ensures a climate and culture of inclusivity and actively seeks ways to ensure diversity in our community.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Care at our Vet Center includes
- Whole health activities such as IREST (meditation and mindfulness)
- Writing group
Evidence based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Sanford Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as;
- Yoga (currently unavailable)
- Integrative restoration (iRest)
- Group membership at Sanford/Springvale YMCA
- Intermittent creative arts activities
- Music activities
- Hiking
- Partnerships with organizations such as Northeast Passage, VAST, Project Healing Waters
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual and group counseling by female counselors.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Sanford Vet Center has specially trained counselors on staff to support your needs and can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We also provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Sanford Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations, such as the Maine Bureau of Veteran Services.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Sanford Vet Center is a member of the York County Military Community Network whose membership includes the Maine Bureau of Veteran Services, Maine Career Centers, the Small Business Association, local public health clinics, homeless shelters, local universities, businesses, Veteran Service Organizations, municipal offices, Non-Profit Organizations, Congressional staff, Maine National Guard representatives, private citizens and Veterans. Together, we work to address the needs of military personnel, Veterans, and their families. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Sanford Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect and telephone.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.