Sanford Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a private, comfortable setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as stress management, mood or anxiety issues, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
21 Bradeen Street
Springvale, ME 04083-1728
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Please call
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Cost: Free
Parking is available in front and to the side of the building.
York County Community Action Program offers different transportation options for Veterans in York County. Please call
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Groups & Activities
- Mixed Era
- Seniors
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Recreational Activities throughout the year
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Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Sanford Vet Center offers family and couples counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Couples counseling and support
- Spouse and Significant Other groups (temporarily not meeting)
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Multiple mixed era groups
- Seniors group
- Writing group
- Meditation group
Evidence-based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Internal Family Systems Therapy (IFS)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
- Gottman Method (couples therapy)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual counseling for recovery from MST. All staff are specially trained to provide sensitive and evidence-based treatment to MST survivors. We host an annual MST Clothesline Project exhibit in honor and support of those who have experienced MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Sanford Vet Center ensures a climate and culture of inclusivity and actively seeks ways to ensure diversity in our community.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Care at our Vet Center includes
- Whole health activities such as IREST (meditation and mindfulness)
- Writing group
Evidence based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Sanford Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as;
- Integrative restoration (iRest)
- Intermittent creative arts activities
- Partnerships with organizations such as VAST, Project Healing Waters
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Sanford Vet Center offers individual and group counseling by female counselors.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Sanford Vet Center has licensed clinicians on staff to support your needs. We can assess level of care needs and refer to IOP or facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We also provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Sanford Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations, such as the Maine Bureau of Veteran Services.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Sanford Vet Center is a member of the York County Military Community Network whose membership includes the Maine Bureau of Veteran Services, Maine Career Centers, the Small Business Association, local public health clinics, homeless shelters, local universities, businesses, Veteran Service Organizations, municipal offices, Non-Profit Organizations, Congressional staff, Maine National Guard representatives, private citizens and Veterans. Together, we work to address the needs of military personnel, Veterans, and their families. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Sanford Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect and telephone.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.