Health services

Allergy, asthma and immunology We offer services and treatment for Veterans with allergies, asthma and other immune system conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include: Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies

Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction

Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe

Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways

Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our Audiology services provide: Hearing evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening devices

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and management of tinnitus

Initial evaluation and referrals for balance/dizziness. Our Speech Pathology services provided: Dysphagia evaluation (swallowing) including modified barium swallow studies

Voice disorders

Gender Affirming Voice Therapy

Laryngectomy rehabilitation (including TEP voice prostheses)

Motor speech disorders

Augmentative and alternative communication devices

Dysfluency

Cognitive reorganization (dementia)

Cognitive-communication disorders The Chattanooga and Clarksville VA Clinic has limited audiology services, so please call us so we can ensure you get the best care. Please note that VA compensation and pension examinations are provided by the Compensation and Pension Service. Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care When basic low vision care provided in Optometry and Ophthalmology is no longer sufficient for functional independence or personal safety, Veterans may receive outpatient care from the TVHS Advanced Low Vision Clinic and the Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Coordinator. Services may include, but are not limited to: Low vision optometry examination and functional vision evaluation

Assessment and therapeutic instruction on how to maximize remaining vision to complete tasks, such as accessing printed material, financial management and food preparation/kitchen safety

Issuance and training on how to use assistive technology and devices to address functional deficits as a result of visual impairment

Assessment and instruction to increase awareness of the environment and safety Click here for more Advanced Low Vision Clinic information

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We offer a wide range of services of state-of-the-art invasive and non-invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective therapy. You can arrange an appointment and consultation through your primary care provider. Our cardiology services include: Coronary angiography and revascularization

Electrophysiology testing and ablation, implantation of pacemakers and defibrillators.

Echocardiography

Exercise stress testing

Electrocardiography and ambulatory monitoring

Cardiac implantable electronic device (pacemaker, defibrillator) testing.

Left atrial appendage occlusion device implantation (Watchman).

Home-based cardiac rehabilitation

Cardiac transplant evaluation We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan for your heart. Note: Not all facilities will offer the same services.

Cardiovascular surgery When treatment of your heart condition calls for surgery, our cardiovascular surgery service offers expert consultation, treatment and care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our cardiovascular surgeons diagnose and surgically treat medical conditions that affect your heart and blood vessels. Our procedures include: Coronary bypass surgery to redirect blood around a section of blocked artery in your heart

Heart valve surgery to repair or replace a damaged valve in your heart

Vascular surgery to repair veins, improve blood flow, and treat other diseases and disorders that affect your arteries, veins, and lymphatic system

Coronary angioplasty and stent placement to open blocked or narrowed arteries that carry blood to your heart

Pacemaker implant or cardiac ablation to correct abnormal heart rhythm

Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like: Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function

Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves

Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

COVID-19 vaccines Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19 We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We are offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans. At TVHS, we have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. If you are wanting to get your first dose, let us know here. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA COVID-19 Testing We offer COVID-19 testing to enrolled Veterans at our Nashville and Murfreesboro campuses Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. If you would like a test, please visit the Murfreesboro urgent care clinic or the Nashville emergency department. A team member will assist you. You can also contact your provider to schedule a test. Additionally, you can order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests at COVIDtests.gov, or by calling 1- (TTY 1- ). Order tests now so you have them when you need them. Learn more about COVID-19 testing at VA.

Critical care If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs). Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries, and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services.

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Endocrinology Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders.

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Learn more about how to prepare for your upcoming GI procedure

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include: Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Our expert team of infectious disease physicians and nurse practitioners diagnose and treat various types of infectious diseases to include viral, bacterial, and fungal infections involving all body systems. The Nashville VA campus offers a team of infectious disease physicians who are dedicated to providing services to Veterans who are being considered for or have had organ and tissue transplantation.

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations

































Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like: Dialysis preparation and referral

Home patient monitoring

Kidney transplant evaluation

Kidney disease education

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Neurosurgery We provide expert care and surgical services for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine and nervous system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like: Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders

Brain and spinal tumors

Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)

Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations

















Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues.

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Otolaryngology Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like: Nasal and sinus problems

Obstructive sleep apnea

Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions

Voice and swallowing disorders

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Recreational therapy

Kinesiotherapy

EMG (nerve and muscle testing)

Physicians can provide evaluation and non-surgical treatment of musculoskeletal (muscle, joint) conditions

Amputation clinic

Wheelchair clinic Certain services are offered at select locations. At the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, we provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, kinesiotherapy, recreational therapy, and EMG. The Nashville VA Medical Center offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and EMG. At the Clarksville and Chattanooga VA clinics, we provide physical therapy.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include: Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates

Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin

Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery

Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another

Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing For additional information and to make an appointment, click here.

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiation oncology The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health. Our services include: Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor

Intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), which uses targeted radiation to treat a brain tumor or lesion while minimizing radiation effects on healthy brain tissue

Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes, or other soft tissues

Low-dose rate definitive and salvage brachytherapy, which use low doses of radiation to treat prostrate cancer

Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes, and shorten treatment

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. At the Nashville VA Medical Center, we provide x-rays, ultrasounds, mammography, CTs, PETs, MRIs, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology. The Alvin C. York VA Medical Center offers general radiology services, mammography, ultrasounds, MRIs, CTs and nuclear medicine services. The Clarksville VA Clinic offers general radiology services, and the Chattanooga VA Clinic offers x-rays, ultrasounds, and CTs.

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Rheumatology Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include: Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

Lupus, gout, and scleroderma

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. Pressure ulcers

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Bladder and sexual issues

Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems

Sexual issues Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Podiatry and orthopedic surgery

Cardiac, thoracic, and vascular surgery

Urology surgery

Organ and tissue transplants

Thoracic surgery Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus, your trachea, and your chest wall.

Transplant surgery We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Our transplant surgeons work to save or extend lives by transplanting healthy, fully functioning organs from living or deceased donors to patients who need one. We offer: Liver transplants

Kidney transplants

Heart transplants

Bone marrow and stem cell transplants

Referrals to other transplant centers

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect: Kidneys

Bladder

Ureter and urethra

Male reproductive organs