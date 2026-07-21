Wilmington Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
2710 Centerville Road
Suite 103
Wilmington, DE 19808
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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- First time visitor? Not sure how we can help?:
- In addition to our traditional office hours, we offer after hours sessions (evenings beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and on the weekends) by appointment only.
- To begin individual, couple's, family or group sessions, service member eligibility must be verified through our intake process. Please call
to schedule an intake appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Anyone in active crisis will be seen within the same day.
We have a spacious parking lot, with spaces at the front, side and rear of the building. Upon your arrival, please enter through the Main Entrance marked at the front of the building and follow the signage to the Wilmington Vet Center, suite 103.
In addition to DAV services that are available, the Wilmington Vet Center is located along the Delaware Area Regional Transit (DART) Line (Route 52). See DART schedule information.
In preparation for your intake visit, we ask you to bring one or more of the following:
- Discharge documentation (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of award(s) or decorations for service
- Military Deployment Orders
- Receipt of hostile-fire pay
- Signed request for military records (will suffice until the DD214 is received)
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you do not have any of the above listed requested documentation, let your counselor know when you call
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony, at the Wilmington Vet Center!
The Wilmington Vet Center is honored to recognize and celebrate the lives and accomplishments of our local war heroes! August 7th, 2026, from 11AM-1:30PM. Contact us at 302.994.1660 to learn more, and how to get started.
New & Creative Ideas at the Vet Center
Have an interest in a particular hobby or art form, are you great at it, or just curious? call us up, and let's get a group together!
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Wilmington Vet Center has Licensed therapists who offer marriage and family counseling to Veterans, service members, and their loved ones.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Vet Centers are privileged to offer bereavement counseling to family members of any military member who dies on active duty. We also provide grief counseling to our eligible Veterans who suffer the loss of a loved one.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Intimate partner violence refers to a pattern of physical, sexual, and/or emotional abuse that occurs in relationships.
At Wilmington Vet Center, we provide therapy services and will link you to resources. This support is available for both partners.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At our Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling to eligible individuals.
Specialty group counseling includes anger management, Act, Seeking Safety, as well as activity groups.
We also offer evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy
- Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Depression
- Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
At Wilmington Vet Center, we provide therapy to address issues related to MST. You and your therapist will create a treatment plan tailored to meet your unique needs. That plan may include individual, group, couples, and/or family therapy.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Wilmington Vet Center offers evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Wilmington Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as
- Guided meditation
- Adaptive Tai-Chi
- Creative Connections (exploring artistic expression to promote wellness and camaraderie - no artistic skills needed!)
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We know that addiction and substance abuse issues often accompany trauma-related conditions.
We can easily refer Veterans in need of such services to excellent programs at the local VA or within the community for outpatient treatment or residential care.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education and VR&E benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Wilmington Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.