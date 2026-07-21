Wilmington Vet Center

In preparation for your intake visit, we ask you to bring one or more of the following:

Discharge documentation (such as a DD214)

Receipt of award(s) or decorations for service

Military Deployment Orders

Receipt of hostile-fire pay

Signed request for military records (will suffice until the DD214 is received)

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online

If you do not have any of the above listed requested documentation, let your counselor know when you call to schedule your intake appointment. We can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have. You DO NOT have to be enrolled in the VA health care program or have a service-connected disability to access our services at the Vet Center.