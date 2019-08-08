How to apply for VA Voc Rehab and Employment

You don’t need to wait for a rating. Instead, please fill out VA Vocational Rehabilitation - Getting Ahead After You Get Out (VA Form 28-0588).

Download VA Form 28-0588 (PDF)

You may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if you’re in at least one of the below situations.

At least one of these must be true. You’re:

Going through the Physical Evaluation Board process, or

Expecting an other than dishonorable discharge and have a VA memorandum rating of 20% or more, or

Entered in the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES).

Learn more about accessing VR&E services through IDES

Please note: Severely injured active-duty service members can automatically receive VR&E benefits before VA issues a disability rating, because of Sec. 1631(b) of the National Defense Authorization Act (PL 110-181). The sunset date of that law has been extended to September 30, 2018, through Sec. 724 of Public Law 113-291.