VA Eligibility
There are many misconceptions when it comes to your VA eligibility. You may have been told you're not eligible because you make too much money. Or maybe a buddy told you there is an enrolment cut-off date. If you've been told "No", see the information bellow. You may be more qualified than you thought.
Eligibility Myths
It's important for Veterans to understand their eligibility criteria and not be deterred by common misconceptions. If there are specific concerns about eligibility, it's recommended to contact the VA or visit the official VA website for accurate and personalized information.
If you've been told No, for any of the following reasons, you may still be eligible for VA health care. Call 513-475-6499 to check on your eligibility.
I make too much money to be eligible
Fact: While income is considered for some VA benefits, it's not a strict criterion for all healthcare services. Eligibility for VA healthcare is primarily based on factors such as military service, discharge status, and other considerations. Even if you have a higher income, you may still be eligible for certain VA healthcare benefits.
Source: Healthcare Eligibility
I have been out of the military for too long to be eligible for VA
Fact: The eligibility for VA healthcare is not solely determined by the time since separation from the military. Veterans are generally eligible if they served in the active military, naval, or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
Source: Healthcare Eligibility
I am not eligible for VA because I never deployed
Fact: Deployment is not a requirement for VA healthcare eligibility. Veterans who served in the military and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable are generally eligible for VA healthcare. The length and location of service may affect eligibility for certain benefits, but it doesn't exclude veterans from healthcare services.
Source: Healthcare Eligibility
I don't have a service-connected disability, so I am not eligible for VA health care
Fact: VA healthcare is not exclusively for Veterans with service-connected disabilities. While service-connected disabilities may affect the level of benefits a Veteran receives, VA healthcare services are available to all eligible Veterans, regardless of whether they have a service-connected disability.
Source: Healthcare Eligibility
I will be taking the place of someone that needs the care more than me
Fact: The VA is designed to serve all eligible Veterans who meet the criteria for healthcare. There is no need for Veterans to feel they are taking the place of someone else. The VA is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare to all eligible Veterans, and resources are allocated to accommodate the healthcare needs of the Veteran population.
Source: Healthcare Eligibility
Myths about VA healthcare
You may have heard things about VA that have kept you from enrolling for care. It's important for Veterans to stay informed about the latest developments in VA health care and take advantage of the resources available to them. Always refer to official VA sources for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
VA healthcare is substandard compared to private healthcare
Fact: The VA is committed to providing high-quality healthcare to Veterans. According to the VA, in many studies, VA care is shown to be as good as or better than care in the private sector. The VA has made significant improvements in recent years, and various quality measures are in place to ensure Veterans receive excellent care.
Source: VA Comparison Data
Veterans face long wait times for appointments
Fact: While wait times have been an issue in the past, the VA has implemented initiatives to reduce wait times and improve access to care. The VA provides transparent data on wait times, and efforts are ongoing to streamline the scheduling process. Veterans with urgent needs are prioritized for quicker appointments.
Veterans must travel long distances for care
Fact: The VA has been expanding its network of community care providers to increase access for Veterans, especially in rural areas. The MISSION Act, implemented in 2019, allows Veterans to receive care from approved community providers when VA services are not readily available. Please see our list of outpatient locations for the Cincinnati VA.
Source: Community Care
VA healthcare is only for combat Veterans
Fact: VA healthcare is available to all eligible Veterans, not just those who served in combat. Eligibility is based on factors such as length of service, discharge status, and other considerations. Veterans are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply for VA healthcare benefits.
Source: Healthcare Eligibility
VA facilities are outdated and lack modern technology
Fact: The VA has invested heavily in modernizing its facilities and adopting cutting-edge medical technologies. Ongoing efforts include infrastructure improvements and the implementation of electronic health records to enhance the overall healthcare experience for veterans.
Source: VA Modernization
Patient registration (eligibility office)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Indiana health care. Call us or come by one of our offices.
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Eligibility office is located just inside the main entrance by the revolving doors
Phone: (513)475-6499
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)