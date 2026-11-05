Danbury Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We've closed our Vet Center at this time for the safety of you and our staff. We're conducting all appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at
131 West Street
Suite 2A
Danbury, CT 06810
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Danbury Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
- Accessible parking, and handicap parking.
- We are the last building on the right, upon entering the Salame Plaza.
- ADA, handicap accessible doors.
- Stairs and an elevator to the second floor.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Ask About Our Groups
Process Groups
DBT Group
Vietnam Vet Support Group
PTSD Support Group
Sisterhood of Service Support Group
Social Club Group
Get Connected
We are here to help you connect and understand your benefits. Our team assists active, transitioning, and retiring service members by providing official information as well as valuable community resources.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Danbury Vet Center has a psychologist onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Couples counseling and support
- Spouse and Significant Other groups
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Danbury Vet Center can offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Danbury Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Era-specific Groups
- Service branch groups
- Cultural groups
Evidence-based therapies such as
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Prolonged exposure therapy (PE)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Danbury offers individual and group counseling, such as
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse disorder dual diagnosis
Evidence based therapies are available, including
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Motivational Interviewing
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Depression (CBT-D)
We also offer whole health activities, such as yoga and mindfulness.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Danbury Vet Center can direct Veteran to the VA Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program (SUDTP) within the West Haven VA Medical Center, other community residential treatment programs contracted with the VA and support groups within the community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Danbury Vet Center may help you know where to go and how to register for;
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits through the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs for assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Danbury Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Danbury Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect, and WebEx.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.