Danbury Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Danbury Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Danbury Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 203-790-4000 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
- We have a large well-lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
- We are located inside the Atrium building, upon entrance please use the elevator or stairs to the first floor.
- Accessible parking and entrance to Vet Center for those with mobility issues is available.
In the spotlight at Danbury Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Connecticut Vet Centers Genealogy Group
- 6-week interactive online group that assists Veterans with their ancestral lineage.
- Free registration and genealogy kit.
- To register, please contact the Danbury Vet Center at 203-790-4000.
Coming soon - Veteran Service Officer Support 2022
CT Veteran Service Officer will be on site to assist Veterans and their families to apply for benefits they may be entitled to under state/federal laws. Please call the Danbury Vet Center at 203-790-4000 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Danbury Vet Center has a psychologist onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Couples counseling and support
- Spouse and Significant Other groups
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Danbury Vet Center can offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Danbury Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Era-specific Groups
- Service branch groups
- Cultural groups
Evidence-based therapies such as
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Prolonged exposure therapy (PE)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Danbury offers individual and group counseling, such as
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse disorder dual diagnosis
Evidence based therapies are available, including
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Motivational Interviewing
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Depression (CBT-D)
We also offer whole health activities, such as yoga and mindfulness.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Danbury Vet Center can direct Veteran to the VA Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program (SUDTP) within the West Haven VA Medical Center, other community residential treatment programs contracted with the VA and support groups within the community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Danbury Vet Center may help you know where to go and how to register for;
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits through the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs for assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Danbury Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Danbury Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect, and WebEx.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.