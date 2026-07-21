What to expect after you get a disability rating
If you got a decision notice from us that confirms your disability rating (the rating that measures the severity of your disability), you may be able to get disability compensation or benefits. Find out what benefits you can get.
Disability compensation may include financial compensation (payments) as well as other benefits—like health care or job training.
If you haven’t gotten your decision notice, you can take these actions:
- Check your status, or
- Contact your nearest VA regional office, or
- Call us at
(TTY: 711), or
- Contact us online through Ask VA
When will I get my first payment?
If your decision notice shows at least a 10% disability rating, you’ll get your first payment within 15 days. We’ll pay you either by direct deposit or check. If you don’t get a payment after 15 days, please call the Veterans help line at
What if I disagree with my disability rating?
If you disagree with your disability rating, you can file an appeal. You’ll need to do this within 1 year of getting your decision notice.
How do I get other benefits?
- For health care: If you served on active duty and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, you may be able to get VA health care. This includes access to VA doctors and care, plus medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions.
Apply for VA health care
- For life insurance: If you have a service-connected disability rating (even if it’s 0%), you may be eligible for Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife).
Learn about VALife and how to apply
- For education benefits: You can get VA support for college or job training under special programs. Or, talk with a VA education counselor to find out what benefits you may be able to get.
Learn about education benefits
- For dependent benefits: If you have a combined disability rating of at least 30% and you’re eligible for VA disability compensation, you may be able to get financial support and benefits for your qualified dependents.
Learn more about adding dependents to your disability benefits
- For other benefits: Check with your local or state VA offices for other benefits you may be able to get—like help with buying a home or making changes to your home to make it more accessible, or help with getting a job.
Find your state’s Veterans Affairs website
How do I get benefits that cover specific disabilities?
- If you have a 100% disability rating, you may be able to get dental care and access to commissaries and exchanges.
Learn about dental benefits
Learn about commissaries and exchanges
- If you can’t work due to your disability caused by service in the military—even without a 100% rating—you can apply for Individual Unemployability.
Learn about Individual Unemployability
- If you need special clothing because of your injuries, you may be able to get money to buy new clothes.
Learn about the annual clothing allowance benefit
Keep in touch
It’s important to update your information with VA when you have a new address, a change to your marital status, or any other life change that could affect your rating or payment. If your disability gets worse, you can file a claim for an increase in benefits.
Update your information in 1 of 2 ways: