What to expect after you get a disability rating

If you got a decision notice from us that confirms your disability rating (the rating that measures the severity of your disability), you may be able to get disability compensation or benefits. Find out what benefits you can get.

When will I get my first payment? If your decision notice shows at least a 10% disability rating, you’ll get your first payment within 15 days. We’ll pay you either by direct deposit or check. If you don’t get a payment after 15 days, please call the Veterans help line at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

What if I disagree with my disability rating? If you disagree with your disability rating, you can file an appeal. You’ll need to do this within 1 year of getting your decision notice.

How do I get other benefits? For health care: If you served on active duty and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, you may be able to get VA health care. This includes access to VA doctors and care, plus medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions.

How do I get benefits that cover specific disabilities? If you have a 100% disability rating , you may be able to get: Dental care, and Access to commissaries and exchanges

