Important & Useful Information

If you go to a non-VA facility—even one that’s in our community care network—you must follow certain rules so that we can cover the cost of your care. You must notify the VA of your care within 72 hours. Ask the provider to notify us right away in either of these ways:

• Through our VA emergency care reporting portal (https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/)

• By calling us at 844-724-7842 (TTY: 711)

We must get the notification within 72 hours of when your emergency care starts. We prefer that the provider notify us. But if they don’t, you or someone acting on your behalf can notify us instead.