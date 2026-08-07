Programs
Explore the Fargo VA Health Care System's diverse program offerings.
Help for Veterans in Suicide Crisis
Veterans in suicide crisis may be eligible to receive emergency health care services at any VA or non-VA facility at no cost.
Administrative Programs
A multitude of administrative and business offices support our mission.
- Caregiver Support
- Connected Care
- COMPACT Act Community Partner Resource Hub
- Community Care
- Electronic Health Record Modernization
- Patient Advocates
- Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
- Privacy / Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
- VA Health Connect
- Language and Interpretation Services
- Local VA Creative Arts Competition
- Vet-to-Vet Program for Chronic Pain
Clinical Programs
The following departments oversee, innovate, and enhance the quality of that care, improving health for Veterans across North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota.
- Whole Health
Specialty Programs
- Chaplain
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- Polytrauma/TBI System of Care
- Veteran Care Coordinators
Clinical Services
Patient Care Services
Patient Care Services (PCS) ensure the full continuum of health care, which comprises health promotion, disease prevention, diagnostics, therapeutic and rehabilitative care, recovery and palliative care. PCS provides care through policy and program development that promotes dignity and respect, and is achieved by utilizing innovative approaches and technologies through interdisciplinary collaboration both within and outside of VA.