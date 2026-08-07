Help for Veterans in Suicide Crisis

Veterans in suicide crisis may be eligible to receive emergency health care services at any VA or non-VA facility at no cost.

A multitude of administrative and business offices support our mission.

The following departments oversee, innovate, and enhance the quality of that care, improving health for Veterans across North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota.

Patient Care Services (PCS) ensure the full continuum of health care, which comprises health promotion, disease prevention, diagnostics, therapeutic and rehabilitative care, recovery and palliative care. PCS provides care through policy and program development that promotes dignity and respect, and is achieved by utilizing innovative approaches and technologies through interdisciplinary collaboration both within and outside of VA.