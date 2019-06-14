Chemical or hazardous material exposure
Veterans may come in contact with a range of toxic chemicals or other hazardous materials during military service that may cause health problems. Learn more about specific health concerns.
Agent Orange-related illnesses
Certain cancers (like prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma) and other illnesses (like Type 2 Diabetes) have been linked to Agent Orange. The U.S. military used this toxic chemical to clear trees and plants during the Vietnam War era.
See the list of Agent Orange-related illnesses
Learn more about disability benefits for Agent Orange-related illnesses
Gulf War Illness
Illnesses with unexplained symptoms, like chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, have been linked to service during the Gulf War era (August 2, 1990 – present).
Learn more about Gulf War Illness
Learn more about disability benefits for Gulf War Illness
Illnesses linked to radiation exposure
Some cancers and other illnesses (like certain thyroid conditions and tumors of the brain and central nervous system) may be linked to radiation exposure.
Learn more about illnesses linked to radiation exposure
Learn more about disability benefits for illnesses caused by radiation exposure
Conditions linked to toxic embedded fragments
Shrapnel and other metals (some containing chemicals) can stay in your body after an injury and can cause injury at the site of the fragment or in other parts of your body.
Learn more about toxic embedded fragments
Learn more about disability benefits for certain conditions
Traumatic brain injury
Explosions can cause concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI), an injury to the head that disrupts the way your brain works.
Learn more about TBI
Learn more about disability benefits for conditions like TBI
Cold injuries
Health problems, like skin cancer in frostbite scars or pain, tingling, or numbness in the fingers and toes, can be caused by the effects of cold climates.
Learn more about cold injuries
Learn more about disability benefits for certain conditions
Birth defects
Certain birth defects in the biological children of Veterans have been linked to military service in Vietnam or Korea.
Learn more about these birth defects
Learn more about disability benefits for spina bifida
Infectious diseases
There are 9 infections related to Southwest Asia and Afghanistan military service: malaria, brucellosis, Campylobacter jejuni, Coxiella burnetii (Q Fever), Mycobacterium tuberculosis, nontyphoid Salmonella, shigella, visceral leishmaniasis, and West Nile virus.
Learn more about these infectious diseases
Learn more about disability benefits for Gulf War Illness
Vietnam-era Veterans are at risk for hepatitis C, an infectious disease that can harm your liver. Talk to your provider about getting tested.
Learn more about hepatitis C
Learn more about disability benefits for certain conditions
Vaccinations and medicines during service
Some vaccines and medicines used during service may have side effects.
Learn more about these vaccines and medicines
Learn more about disability benefits for certain conditions
Rabies
Rabies is a serious disease that’s transmitted through the bite or saliva of a warm-blooded animal. If you served in Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, or New Dawn and were bitten by, or came in contact with the saliva of, a warm-blooded animal, you should get examined by a health care provider right away.
Learn more about rabies
Learn more about disability benefits for certain conditions
Heat injuries
Health problems, like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and sunburn, can be caused by serving in hot, desert climates.
Learn more about heat injuries
Learn more about disability benefits for certain conditions
Job-related hazards
Chemicals, paints, radiation, and other hazards you may have come in contact with through your military job may carry health risks.
Learn more about these occupational hazards
Learn about disability benefits for conditions linked to contact with asbestos and other hazards
If you need help accessing services, call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Or, contact your state’s Veterans agency.