Learn the importance of advance directives and how to create one to assure your wishes are met in the event you cannot speak for yourself.

The ALVC serves any Veteran or active-duty service member who is 18 years or older, is eligible for VA medical center care and services, and has functional vision loss. The clinic is part of the VHA Blind Rehabilitation Service (BRS) Continuum of Care.

The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System allows Veterans to get paid faster for travel costs.

VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support.

The CIIRP aims to equip Veterans with the skills they need to live as independently outside of the hospital as their injury or disease allows.

Get information on the 2025 Creative Arts Competition.

Learn how to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition of their great work.

Get information on the Milwaukee VA's implementation of the new Federal Electronic Health Record.

Learn about how to connect Veterans in need to resources in their community.

The Milwaukee Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for families of Veterans receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House provides free temporary lodging in a comfortable relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical center.

Find out how to get your seasonal flu shot from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, one of our community-based outpatient clinics or in the community.

See the menu for the variety of options available for inpatients.

Hoptel is a VA program designed to provide temporary, overnight lodging accommodations to eligible Veterans, similar to a motel/hotel.

Learn about a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care for Veterans in a homelike setting.

Learn about the PACT Act and how to get a quick toxic exposure screening that supports your long-term health plan.

The Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center offers an Inpatient Rehabilitation Program and a Home Care Program.

VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.

Our trained care coordinator is dedicated to facilitating VA healthcare for all Veterans regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex or sexual orientation.

The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans.

Get the latest from our Women's Health team.