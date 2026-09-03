Programs
Explore Milwaukee VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care and other specialties.
Advance Directives
Learn the importance of advance directives and how to create one to assure your wishes are met in the event you cannot speak for yourself.
Advanced Low Vision Clinic
The ALVC serves any Veteran or active-duty service member who is 18 years or older, is eligible for VA medical center care and services, and has functional vision loss. The clinic is part of the VHA Blind Rehabilitation Service (BRS) Continuum of Care.
Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS)
The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System allows Veterans to get paid faster for travel costs.
Chaplain Services
VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support.
Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehab Program
The CIIRP aims to equip Veterans with the skills they need to live as independently outside of the hospital as their injury or disease allows.
Creative Arts Competition
Get information on the 2025 Creative Arts Competition.
DAISY Awards for extraordinary nurses
Learn how to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition of their great work.
Electronic Health Record Modernization
Get information on the Milwaukee VA's implementation of the new Federal Electronic Health Record.
First responder deflection support services
Learn about how to connect Veterans in need to resources in their community.
Fisher House
The Milwaukee Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for families of Veterans receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House provides free temporary lodging in a comfortable relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical center.
Flu shots
Find out how to get your seasonal flu shot from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, one of our community-based outpatient clinics or in the community.
Food service for inpatients
See the menu for the variety of options available for inpatients.
Hoptel
Hoptel is a VA program designed to provide temporary, overnight lodging accommodations to eligible Veterans, similar to a motel/hotel.
Medical Foster Home Program
Learn about a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care for Veterans in a homelike setting.
PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening and your VA benefits
Learn about the PACT Act and how to get a quick toxic exposure screening that supports your long-term health plan.
Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Programs
The Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center offers an Inpatient Rehabilitation Program and a Home Care Program.
VA Video Connect
VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.
Veteran Care Coordinators
Our trained care coordinator is dedicated to facilitating VA healthcare for all Veterans regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex or sexual orientation.
Whole Health calendar
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans.
Women's Health newsletter
Get the latest from our Women's Health team.