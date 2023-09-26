Flu shots available at VA or community locations

Availability

Flu shots are currently available at community providers and at all VA medical centers through April 2024.

Milwaukee VA Medical Center flu vaccination

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Milwaukee VA Medical Center. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

The Zablocki Integrated Health Program (ZIHP) at the Milwaukee VA is designed for appointment-only outpatient visits without entering the main hospital building.

Please arrive for your appointment on time. There is no need to be any earlier than your scheduled time.



The ZIHP Clinic is located just past the South Entrance of the main hospital building. The easiest way to get to ZIHP is by using West National Avenue, entering the campus, and then using South Washington Street.



Zablocki VA asks that you leave the building as soon as your appointment is complete. This helps to provide parking for your fellow Veterans.



See a printable map of the campus or click here to learn more about ZIHP.

If you need to cancel or reschedule this appointment, or if you have questions, call 414-384-2000, ext. 49069.

Drive-thru flu vaccination at Green Bay VA Clinic

Green Bay VA is again offering a drive-thru flu vaccination option at the Green Bay VA Health Care Center, 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Sept. 25-29. The drive-thru option is available without the need for a scheduled appointment. You may also receive your vaccination in the clinic. If you prefer an in-clinic appointment, call to schedule an appointment as soon as possible with the Green Bay scheduling desk at 920-431-2500. option 2. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date. Reminder to bring an ID and wear loose clothing to allow access to your arm.

Appleton VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Appleton VA Clinic. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

Cleveland VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment or register for drive-thru option

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Cleveland VA. You can also schedule an appointment to be immunized. Appointments can be made for 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays thru Oct. 31. You can also register through scheduling for the one-day, drive-thru flu vaccination event on Oct 18. Registered participants will not have to enter the building. They will be directed to pull up under the front awning.

Union Grove VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Union Grove VA Clinic. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

Find a flu shot near you

To find flu shots in the community or the nearest VA clinic, use the VA Facility Locator, and enter a ZIP code.

Note: Veterans should call ahead and confirm the location offers no-cost flu shots to Veterans through this VA benefit.

Eligibility for flu shots at a community provider

To be eligible* for a flu shot from a community provider, Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care and have received care from either a VA provider or a member of VA’s Community Care Network within the past 24 months.

*Ineligible Veterans receiving the flu shot at a community provider will be responsible for the cost of the vaccine.

To check eligibility

Veterans can call 800-MyVA411 800-698-2411)

Select option 1 (for urgent care information)

Select option 3 (for urgent care information)

Select option 1 again (to check urgent care eligibility)

Or contact their local VA medical center.

It’s also important for Veterans to scan this community provider billing information code to a mobile device or print and bring this billing Information to the vaccine provider.

Copayments

There is no copayment if the visit consists only of a flu vaccine. Flu vaccine-only visits don’t count toward copayments associated with using VA’s community urgent care benefit.

