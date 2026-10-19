Flu shots available at VA or community locations

Availability

Flu shots are currently available at community providers and at all VA medical centers through April 2027.

Milwaukee VA Medical Center flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Milwaukee VA Medical Center. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

Green Bay VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Call to schedule an appointment with the Green Bay scheduling desk at option 2. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date. Reminder to bring an ID and wear loose clothing to allow access to your arm.

Appleton VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Appleton VA Clinic. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

Cleveland VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Cleveland VA. You can also schedule an appointment to be immunized.

Oconomowoc VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Oconomowoc VA Clinic. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

Union Grove VA Clinic flu vaccination by appointment

Veterans are encouraged to receive the flu vaccine at their scheduled appointment at Union Grove VA Clinic. You can also schedule an appointment with your clinic to receive your vaccination. For those who already received an influenza vaccination, contact the clinic to keep your health records up to date.

Find a flu shot near you

To find flu shots in the community or the nearest VA clinic, use the VA Facility Locator, and enter a ZIP code.

Note: Veterans should call ahead and confirm the location offers no-cost flu shots to Veterans through this VA benefit.

Eligibility for flu shots at a community provider

To be eligible* for a flu shot from a community provider, Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care and have received care from either a VA provider or a member of VA’s Community Care Network within the past 24 months.

*Ineligible Veterans receiving the flu shot at a community provider will be responsible for the cost of the vaccine.

To check eligibility

Veterans can call 800-MyVA411 )

) Select option 1 (for urgent care information)

Select option 3 (for urgent care information)

Select option 1 again (to check urgent care eligibility)

Or contact their local VA medical center.

It’s also important for Veterans to scan this community provider billing information code to a mobile device or print and bring this billing Information to the vaccine provider.

Copayments

There is no copayment if the visit consists only of a flu vaccine. Flu vaccine-only visits don’t count toward copayments associated with using VA’s community urgent care benefit.

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