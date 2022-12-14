Advanced Fellowship in Women's Health
The mission is to train and develop physicians and associated health professionals in clinical care, scholarship, practice, education and system improvements related to the advancement of health care for women and female Veterans. The fellowship is in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Fellowship Activities
This two-year full-time fellowship prepares residency-trained physicians and PhD graduates in allied health care fields for academic careers. Fellows work with fellowship program faculty to complete an individualized learning plan. The learning plan may emphasize training in research, education, quality, clinical skills and/or program development and defines the fellow’s activities commensurate with career goals. Typical required activities for an MD on an educator or investigator track include 25% clinical effort with the remainder in academic development in research, education, or quality.
Fellows may elect a full complement of women’s health clinical activities including multidisciplinary comprehensive women’s health (with medicine, gynecology, and mental health input), consultative women’s health (with a focus on midlife, well being, incontinence and sexual health), and subspecialty women’s health (such as osteoporosis, breast, contraception, and women’s mental health clinics).
Affiliated Activities
Clinical activities will include work at the VA Women’s Health Clinic, and fellowship goals will include advancement of women’s health and gender-based medicine for Veterans.
Fellows can collaborate within the program (MDs and PhD) and with Medical College of Wisconsin’s Primary Care Fellows.
Fellows can earn a Master’s degree in Public Health, Clinical and Translational Science, or Bioethics through the MCW Graduate School or an MPH degree.
Research mentors who are part of the fellowship program include faculty of the Center for Advancing Population Science (CAPS), Medical College of Wisconsin’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Nursing.
Fellow Benefits and Support
- Competitive stipend
- Health, dental, life, disability, malpractice insurance
- Time and support for professional travel
- Tuition support for fellowship-related and degree-related courses
- Computer and administrative support
Applicant Qualifications
Physicians may be graduates of internal medicine, family medicine, gynecology, urology, or psychiatry residencies. PhDs may have degrees in psychology, nursing, or other health care fields.
Location and Structure
- Located at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis.
- Two-year post-residency or post-doctoral fellowship.
- Includes research, education and clinical learning tracks.
- Individualized learning/training plan.
- Multiple network/training opportunities with the Medical College of Wisconsin and all other AFWH fellowship sites.
Eligibility
Eligible physicians:
- Must have graduated from an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited residency.
- Be board certified or board eligible in internal medicine (or one of its subspecialties), family medicine, gynecology, psychiatry or surgery.
- Have an active, unrestricted U.S. medical license.
Eligible associated health professionals must:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Demonstrate interest in pursuing a VA career with women's health as a significant focus.
- Be qualified in a health profession relevant to the health of female Veterans (nurses, psychologists and others).
- Not be simultaneously enrolled in an accredited clinical training program.
To Apply
Send your CV, a letter of interest and three references to:
Akeira Johnson, MD
Contact
Akeira Johnson, MD
Program Director, Women's Health Fellowship; Assistant Professor, General Internal Medicine
Qiyan Mu, PhD, RN
Co-Program Director, Women’s Health Fellowship; Nursing Education Research
Colleen Heinkel, PhD
Co-Program Director, Women’s Health Fellowship; Assistant Professor, Department of and Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, Medical College of WI