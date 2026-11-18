Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center is a vibrant class 1A VHA Medical Center that provides many health care services to Veterans from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

On the main campus in Milwaukee, there are 196 inpatient care beds (inclusive of 34 mental health beds and spinal cord injury), 113 Community Living Center, 9 Transitional Care, and 125 Domiciliary beds. Our facility includes three Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Appleton, Union Grove, Cleveland, and a Health Care Center (HCC) in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In FY 2021, the Milwaukee facility had over 33,000 primary care encounters with 17,000 unique Veterans seen in primary care

Primary Care staff is made up of Patient Aligned Care Teams consisting of Physicians, certified NPs, Social Workers, RNs, LPNs, Medical Care Assistants, and Pharmacists who interact regularly with residents and Advanced Fellows of different disciplines during meetings and educational sessions.

The Zablocki VAMC is located on 245 acres just west of downtown Milwaukee, WI. Originally established in 1867, we are one of the oldest VA sites in the country.