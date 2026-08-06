Advanced Fellowship in Interprofessional Patient Safety
The purposes of this program: 1. Train an interprofessional team of patient safety champions in patient safety knowledge, attitudes, skills, and quality improvement techniques. 2. Foster interaction among trainees in clinical, teaching and research domains.
The team is composed of a clinician or researcher in any health care or related discipline, a nurse, pharmacist, and physician.
- Fellows participate in the VA National Center for Patient Safety’s Fellow orientation course, the IHI online open school curriculum on patient safety and quality improvement, and select classes at the Medical College of Wisconsin, in addition to clinical practice, assigned readings, and projects in quality improvement, innovation, and/or research.
- Outcomes: one group project and an individual project.
- The team is expected to disseminate their patient safety knowledge and experience through educational activities at the Milwaukee VAMC and publications.
- Graduates are expected to assume leadership roles in patient safety.
Fellowship Overview
Interprofessional education can facilitate health care professionals’ and researchers’ understanding about each other’s role in patient care and promote effective communication skills in complex health care systems (Interprofessional Education Collaborative Expert Panel, 2016; Institute of Medicine, 2003, 2015; World Health Organization, 2010).
To date, over 35 nurse, pharmacist and physician fellows have graduated from the fellowship and taken leadership positions in patient safety, performance improvement and academia. Patient safety training using an interprofessional framework leads to professionals who are competent in their ability to collaborate interprofessionally and foster improvements in patient safety. Sample of educational sources and content areas are illustrated below.
The program is held at the Milwaukee VA medical center and the Medical College of Wisconsin. The medical center delivers primary, secondary, and tertiary care to Veterans with over 723,000 outpatient visits and 10,000 hospitalized patients annually. Treatment programs include substance abuse rehabilitation, psychiatric rehabilitation, post-traumatic stress disorder treatments, a spinal cord injury / disorder unit, and a women’s health clinic, among many specialty areas.
Eligibility
- Independent practitioner in disciplines requiring a doctoral degree (e.g., PhD, MD, DDS, DPM, OD). Psychology fellows must have completed an accredited doctoral program, including an accredited internship program.
- Have a PhD or other doctoral degree in fields that do not involve clinical certification or licensure but can be applicable to health systems (e.g., anthropology, sociology, computer science/medical informatics, biotechnology, engineering).
- Dietitians, healthcare administrators, nurses, and social workers must have a master’s.
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- COVID vaccination is a requirement for this residency.
Application
- Applications accepted January to March each year with selections for fellows in April. Inquiries can be sent year round.
- Applications screened upon receipt.
- What you need to apply: A cover letter describing why you are interested in the fellowship and a Curriculum Vitae
- All other paperwork including letters of reference will be requested after interviewing.
Location
This position is based at:
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center,
5000 W. National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53295
Note: Time as a VA-paid Advanced Fellow is creditable toward PSLF public service requirements.
More information at: Public Service Loan Forgiveness FAQ
Dates to remember
Start Date: July 1 every year
End Date: June 30 every year
More Fellowship Information
Salary
Trainee stipend (to be determined based on credentials). Includes select benefits.