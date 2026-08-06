Fellowship Overview

Interprofessional education can facilitate health care professionals’ and researchers’ understanding about each other’s role in patient care and promote effective communication skills in complex health care systems (Interprofessional Education Collaborative Expert Panel, 2016; Institute of Medicine, 2003, 2015; World Health Organization, 2010).

To date, over 35 nurse, pharmacist and physician fellows have graduated from the fellowship and taken leadership positions in patient safety, performance improvement and academia. Patient safety training using an interprofessional framework leads to professionals who are competent in their ability to collaborate interprofessionally and foster improvements in patient safety. Sample of educational sources and content areas are illustrated below.