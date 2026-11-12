Programs
Explore Minneapolis VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Advance care planning
Minneapolis VA health care helps Veterans plan for long term care and to start the process of thinking about and communicating your healthcare wishes.
Help for Veterans in suicide crisis
Veterans in suicide crisis may be eligible to receive emergency health care services at any VA or non-VA facility at no cost.
Campus Connection
Our VA Campus Connection program helps student Veterans connect to and navigate VA health care, and works with your campus to make sure you have what you need to academically succeed.
Chaplain services
Minneapolis VA chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Community care
You can access local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.
Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Showcase your creativity - visual arts, creative writing, and performing arts – in our annual creative arts competition and exhibition.
The DAISY Award and The BEE Award
Help us celebrate our nursing service staff and nominate them for an award! The DAISY Award program was established by the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses. The BEE Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes nursing service support staff. Because a daisy can’t survive without a bee and a bee can’t survive without a daisy.
Flu shots
For enrolled Veterans, the flu vaccine is available at scheduled appointments and during inpatient admissions at the Minneapolis VA medical center and our VA community clinics.
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention
Our Veteran Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is one of the most powerful tools you can use to improve your overall well-being. The program is based on our whole health approach to care and our healthy living messages which provide basic knowledge to prevent illness and slow disease progression.
Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. It is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Mpox vaccine
Minneapolis VA has limited supply of Mpox vaccine. For Veterans who need the vaccine, the series requires 2 doses per person, 28 days apart.
New Patient Orientation
For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, the first step is the new patient orientation which will provide you with information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.
Clinical Simulation Program
As a Simulation Learning, Education and Research Network (SimLEARN) Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program, Minneapolis VA trains over 3000 staff per year using simulation equipment, methodology, and technology to support staff education and promote safety and quality of care for Veterans.
Travel pay reimbursement
If you’re a Veteran or caregiver who’s eligible for general VA health care travel reimbursement, you can file your claims online. General reimbursement covers regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail.
VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect is VA’s new 24/7 virtual service that makes it easier for Veterans to access “The Right Care, Right Now.”