Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Centers (GRECC) are "Centers of Excellence" designed to improve health care and quality of life for older Veterans through the advancement and integration of research, education and clinical care in geriatrics and gerontology.

As a Simulation Learning, Education and Research Network (SimLEARN) Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program, Minneapolis VA trains over 2000 staff per year using simulation equipment, methodology or technology for the goal of Veteran and staff education and patient safety.