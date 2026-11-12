Minneapolis VA health care helps Veterans plan for long term care and to start the process of thinking about and communicating your healthcare wishes.

Veterans in suicide crisis may be eligible to receive emergency health care services at any VA or non-VA facility at no cost.

Our VA Campus Connection program helps student Veterans connect to and navigate VA health care, and works with your campus to make sure you have what you need to academically succeed.

Minneapolis VA chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.

You can access local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

Showcase your creativity - visual arts, creative writing, and performing arts – in our annual creative arts competition and exhibition.

Help us celebrate our nursing service staff and nominate them for an award! The DAISY Award program was established by the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses. The BEE Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes nursing service support staff. Because a daisy can’t survive without a bee and a bee can’t survive without a daisy.

For enrolled Veterans, the flu vaccine is available at scheduled appointments and during inpatient admissions at the Minneapolis VA medical center and our VA community clinics.

Our Veteran Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is one of the most powerful tools you can use to improve your overall well-being. The program is based on our whole health approach to care and our healthy living messages which provide basic knowledge to prevent illness and slow disease progression.

The Medical Foster Home Program offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. It is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.

Minneapolis VA has limited supply of Mpox vaccine. For Veterans who need the vaccine, the series requires 2 doses per person, 28 days apart.

For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, the first step is the new patient orientation which will provide you with information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.

As a Simulation Learning, Education and Research Network (SimLEARN) Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program, Minneapolis VA trains over 3000 staff per year using simulation equipment, methodology, and technology to support staff education and promote safety and quality of care for Veterans.

If you’re a Veteran or caregiver who’s eligible for general VA health care travel reimbursement, you can file your claims online. General reimbursement covers regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail.

VA Health Connect is VA’s new 24/7 virtual service that makes it easier for Veterans to access “The Right Care, Right Now.”