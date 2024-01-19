Skip to Content

New patient orientation

Welcome to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System!

For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, the first step is the new patient orientation which will provide you with information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer. We'll also give you information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.

It's virtual! The next session is Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Attend a new patient orientation.

If you have question about the new patient orientation, please contact:

