Roanoke Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
1401 Franklin Road, Southwest
Suite 200
Roanoke, VA 24016
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Please call
to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Non-traditional hours are available.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain ribbons or awards
- Deployment Orders
You may also request your military record (DD214) here.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The main entrance is clearly marked "Vet Center".
We have a large well lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
From the parking lot you will enter the first floor lobby area and take the elevator to the second floor. Upon exiting the elevator, you will see the Vet Center office.
Transportation can be provided by Valley Metro. The closest stop to the Vet Center is the corner of Franklin Road, between Allison Avenue SW and Woods Avenue SW. For more information check the Valley Metro bus routes. This is directly in front of the Vet Center building. Access is around on the opposite side.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
New Groups
The Roanoke Vet Center will be launching some new groups in February and March.
Reach out to the Vet Center if you would like to know more.
Monthly Coffee Hour
March 19th from 0900-1100. Located at our office location 1401 Franklin Rd. SW. Suite 200 Roanoke. This is a drop in format. Feel free to come and stay for the whole time or just stop in for a portion of it.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Roanoke Vet Center has licensed therapists who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
- Evidence-based therapy
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Roanoke Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one during active duty
- Grief counseling
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At Roanoke Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include
- Sleep
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
We also offer evidence-based therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Roanoke Vet Center looks forward to creating community partnerships that offer non traditional counseling such as Yoga, Equine therapy and Art therapy.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Roanoke Vet Center offers both male and female counselors.
Our counselors have extensive experience with sexual trauma care.
Individual and group sessions are available.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Roanoke Vet Center offers evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
Multiple counseling groups are available at the Roanoke Vet Center, including
- Combat Veteran Groups
- Sleep Groups
- Vietnam Groups
- Iraq/Afghanistan Groups
We can also help with anger management and insomnia.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Roanoke Vet Center appreciates the relationships we have established for addiction support, including
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Roanoke Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Roanoke Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community, to include but not limited to
- Department of Veterans Affairs (State Level) -Virginia
- VFW, American Legion, AM Vets, Marine Corps League and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Roanoke Vet Center values community partnerships and is intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Established local partnerships include:
- National Guard & Reserve Units
- State Universities & Community Colleges
- Community Legal Services
- State and Federal Prison Partners
- Other Federal agencies to include Veterans Affairs Medical Centers
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.