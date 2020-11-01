Health services

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada health care

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention