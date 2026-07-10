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Register for care

Register to get care at one of our VA Southern Nevada health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.

Patient registration (admissions)

Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Southern Nevada health care. Call us or come by one of our offices.

Patient Enrollment Office
Building 1
First floor
Map of North Las Vegas campus
Phone: 888-633-7554
Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT 

Not yet enrolled in VA health care?

You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Southern Nevada health care facility. 

Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

Apply in person

We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.

Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our patient registration office at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus.

What to bring with your health care application 
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:

  • Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
  • Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
  • Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
  • Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private health insurance)

Download VA Form 10-10 EZ

More about VA health care benefits

  • Find out what to expect after you apply like how long it takes and what steps to take if your application is approved.

  • If you’re the spouse, surviving spouse, dependent child, or family caregiver of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for VA health care benefits.

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