About us
At the VA Spokane Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the VA Spokane Healthcare System
The VA Spokane Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. Fast facts about VA Spokane:
- Until 2013, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center was known as Spokane VA Medical Center. It was renamed for two recipients of the Medal of Honor. Pfc. Joe E. Mann of Reardan died in combat during World War II. Platoon Sgt. Bruce A. Grandstaff of Spokane died in combat in Vietnam.
- VA Spokane Healthcare System serves more than 30,000 Veterans each year.
- Our main campus has 36 hospital beds and 34 rehabilitation-oriented nursing home beds.
- We coordinate referrals to the Portland VA Medical Center and to VA Puget Sound Healthcare System for tertiary care.
- We provide administrative support for the Vet Center in Spokane.
Choosing the Right Care at the Right Time at the Right Place.
Health care and services overview
The VA Spokane Health Care System serves Veterans throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho through our medical center and eight community-based outpatient clinics. As part of Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5 RISE), we work collaboratively with VA medical centers and clinics across the region to provide high-quality, Veteran-centered care. Veterans have access to primary care, specialty care, mental health services, research, education, and innovative programs designed to improve health outcomes and enhance the Veteran experience. Visit our VA Spokane health services page to learn more about the care and services we offer.
Research and Development
At the Spokane VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Learn more about our Research and Development Program
Teaching and Learning
Our Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:
- Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
- Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
- Optometry Residency Program
We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:
- Pacific University College of Optometry
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.