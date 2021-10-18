About the VA Spokane Healthcare System

The VA Spokane Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and northwestern Montana. Facilities include our Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Coeur d’Alene and Ponderay, Idaho; Libby, Montana; and Spokane and Wenatchee, Washington. We also provide a mobile clinic with two exam rooms for Veterans living in remote areas. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Spokane health services page.

The VA Spokane Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Learn more about VISN 20

Research and development

At the Spokane VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Our Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

Psychology Doctoral Internship Program

Optometry

We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:

Pacific University College of Optometry

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts