Springfield, MA Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as transitioning after a deployment or discharge from military service, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
If you need to talk with someone after hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center call center is available 24/7: 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- Please call 413-737-5167 to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral
- Same day services available, call for details
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment
Cost: Free
We have a large well-lit parking area. In addition, we have a motorcycle parking pad located at the front of the facility. Please feel free to park in any available space.
Bus: Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has a stop within 500 ft of the Springfield Vet Center. Visit http://www.pvta.com/schedules.php.
DAV: Local DAV Transportation may be contacted directly at 413-582-3078. Veteran must provide the following information to schedule transportation services; first and last name, Last 4 SSN, pick up street address, contact number, location of appointment, and time of appointment.
Check with your local senior center for low cost transportation options.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- discharge documents (such as DD214)
- or alternative documentation of service such as; receipt of award(s) or decoration(s) for service and/or receipt of hostile-fire pay
If these documents are not readily available before your visit, someone will help you obtain these when you come in. You may also request your military record (DD214) here.
In the spotlight at Springfield, MA Vet Center
Vet Centers are celebrating their 42nd anniversary!
Vet Centers have grown and expanded to all 50 states and U.S. territories to serve our nation's Veterans and active-duty service members since June 13, 1979.
Kayaking Group is Back!
We are back on the water for the seventh year! The Springfield Vet Center kayak group focuses on mindfulness on the water by integrating breathing and body awareness exercises. Find out more about this group and additional services at the Springfield Vet Center by calling 413-737-5167
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Springfield Vet Center has a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Couples counseling and support
- Spouse and Significant Other groups
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Springfield Vet Center offers bereavement counseling in an individual or group setting by a trained bereavement counselor.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Springfield Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Era-specific Groups (Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq)
- Service branch groups
- Cultural groups
Evidence-based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Prolonged exposure therapy (PE)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Springfield Vet Center offers individual and group counseling by clinicians with specific training related to military sexual trauma care.
Specialty care includes:
- Courage group
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Springfield Vet Center offers bilingual services and has two Spanish speaking clinicians onsite.
Specialty care includes:
- Cultural groups
- Bilingual services
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Springfield Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes;
- Evidence based therapies such as; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Whole health activities such as yoga and mindfulness
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse disorder dual diagnosis
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Springfield Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as;
- Yoga
- Mindfulness
- Integrative restoration (iRest)
- Kayaking
- Hiking
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Springfield Vet Center offers individual and group counseling with counselors identified as VA Women’s Mental Health Champions
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Springfield Vet Center has specially trained counselors on staff to support your needs and can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We also provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Springfield Vet Center supports local veterans through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Springfield Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect, and WebEx
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Springfield Vet Center may help you know where to go and how to register for;
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) (Formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) services help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, and job seeking skills coaching.
Springfield Vet Center has a VR&E specialist onsite and may be reached at: 413-731-6061
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD offices, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.