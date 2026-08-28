Springfield, MA Vet Center

Bus: Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has a stop within 500 ft of the Springfield Vet Center. Visit http://www.pvta.com/schedules.php.

DAV: Local DAV Transportation may be contacted directly at . Veteran must provide the following information to schedule transportation services; first and last name, Last 4 SSN, pick up street address, contact number, location of appointment, and time of appointment.

Check with your local senior center for low cost transportation options.