Springfield, MA Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as transitioning after a deployment or discharge from military service, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
95 Ashley Avenue
Suite A
West Springfield, MA 01089-1352
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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Contacting the Springfield Vet Center
- Please call
to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral.
- Same day services available, call for details.
- Non-traditional hours (including every other Saturday) available by appointment.
- If you call us and reach the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center which is located in Colorado, you may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm hand-off to us and we will contact you right away. If you call outside of our normal operating hours the Vet Center Call Center will answer your call.
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Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment an make that time available for another Veteran.
Cost: Free
We have a large well-lit parking area. In addition, we have a motorcycle parking pad located at the front of the facility. Please feel free to park in any available space.
Bus: Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has a stop within 500 ft of the Springfield Vet Center. Visit http://www.pvta.com/schedules.php.
DAV: Local DAV Transportation may be contacted directly at
Check with your local senior center for low cost transportation options.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Make Sure to Receive Your Welcome Home Bonuses
We partner with the Massachusetts Bonus Division to make sure Veterans get their Welcome Home bonuses. You may be eligible for $250-$1000 per deployment.
NEW Groups at the Springfield Vet Center
We are excited to announce more era specific groups, as well as mindfulness based group, and therapeutic recreational opportunities happening at the Springfield Vet Center this winter.
Find out more by calling:
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Couples counseling and support
- Spouse and Significant Other groups
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer bereavement counseling in an individual or group setting by trained bereavement counselors.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes:
- Era-specific Groups (Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq)
- Service branch groups
- Cultural groups
Evidence-based Therapies, such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Prolonged exposure Therapy (PE)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We offer individual and group counseling by clinicians, both male and female, with specific training related to military sexual trauma care.
Specialty care includes:
- Courage group
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer bilingual services and have Spanish speaking clinicians onsite.
Specialty care includes:
- Cultural groups
- Bilingual services
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes:
- Evidence-based therapies such as; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).
- Whole health activities such as yoga and mindfulness.
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse disorder dual diagnosis.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We may help you know where to go and how to register for;
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you local Veteran Service Organizations and state benefits.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We offer therapeutic activities such as;
- Yoga
- Mindfulness
- Integrative restoration (iRest)
- Kayaking
- Hiking
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer individual and group counseling with counselors identified as VA Women’s Mental Health Champions.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We have specially trained counselors on staff to support your needs and can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We also provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We may help you know where to go and how to register for:
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We support local veterans through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Springfield Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect, and WebEx
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) (Formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) services help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, and job seeking skills coaching.
We have a VR&E specialist onsite and may be reached at:
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.