Tulsa Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Tulsa Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 918-252-8888 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first time calling the Vet Center. With your first contact you can expect:
- Collect basic demographic information and determine eligibility for Vet Center services.
- A licensed counselor will reach out to you directly within 1-2 business days schedule your first appointment within 1-7 business days, depending on mutual availabilities.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
The Tulsa Vet Center is located on the south east side of the Eastgate Metroplex. Best parking for closest Vet Center access is on this side of the building, due to the designated free parking we have for our visitors.
Please look for our Vet Center sign located on the building, Suite #200, and also the outside street lamp that is painted red, white, and blue.
Public transportation information is available through the Tulsa Transit website.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you do not have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Tulsa Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Friday Morning Coffee Chats for Oklahoma Women Veterans
Join virtual Friday morning coffee chat with VA Women Veteran program staff. Upcoming topics include Healthy Relationships, Mental Health Group services, benefit eligibility, and more.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We know family is important. The Tulsa Vet Center has Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists and specially trained counselors to assist you and your loved ones with strengthening relationships at home.
Our counselors can provide services such as:
- Couples counseling and support
- Family counseling
- Spouse/ Significant other Psychoeducation and support groups
- Occasional couple events and retreats
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our team in Tulsa can offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling and support
- Community referrals for grief support groups
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Tulsa Vet Center offers mental health counseling, support and case management services.
Our team works closely with LGBTQ+ service providers at Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System and can east the process of providing a warm hand-off referral, based on the Veteran's needs. You can learn more by visiting the Eastern Oklahoma Health Care LGBTQ+ webpage.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our specialized care includes:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Emotional Focused Individual Therapy (EFIT)
- Psychotherapy Groups
We also collaborate with community agencies on occasion to offer additional outdoor therapy (ie. equine therapy), community events, and retreats for our clients.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We know that seeking counseling services can be overwhelming. Our treatment team consists of both male and female counselors that have experience and specialized training to assist with starting therapeutic services at a pace that is comfortable for you.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Tulsa Vet Center offers individual and group counseling at an outpatient setting.
Specialty care includes:
- Anger management
- Sleep hygiene
- Stress reduction and management
Additionally, our team offers evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Emotional Focused Individual Therapy (EFIT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Tulsa Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
Our team can also connect you with State benefits assistance and Veterans Service Organizations in our community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Tulsa Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as:
-
Music therapy can be beneficial for service members and Veterans of all ages and abilities. This guitar group builds strength and resiliency through skill building, relaxation, connection, and creative self expression. All levels of experience are welcomed.
-
Get MOVING!! This "come as you are" walking group is open to service members, Veterans, family members, and their Veteran friends. Stay together with the group or go at your own pace!
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Serving in the military as a woman often has its own unique complexities. Our Counselors have a deep appreciation and respect for women Veterans. We will walk alongside you as we explore your therapeutic goals.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Tulsa Vet Center, we know the recovery journey is a marathon and not a race. Our team can assist by providing long-term support for Veterans and service members while they establish and maintain a lifestyle of recovery.
We are also able to provide a warm hand-off referral for Veterans and Service Members struggling with addiction to the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System and other community partners for detox and initial stabilization.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The best suicide prevention is active treatment, so if you or a Veteran loved one struggle with any mental health concerns or just want support get in touch with us!
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Contact us if you or your organization would like to learn more about Vet Center services, the Veteran culture and how we can support our Veteran community together. We can provide individual or group educational briefings or invite you to tour our facility and get to know our team.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran-centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Tulsa Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Video Connect, and Doximity. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for services.
This service is especially valuable if you live outside Tulsa or have limited transportation. Give us call to get started!
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.