Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency

Eligibility and Application Information

Applicant Qualifications:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Be a recent graduate of a master’s, post-master’s certificate, or doctoral-level Nurse Practitioner program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN within the past 12 months prior to program start date

Possess current national board certification as a PMHNP Across the Lifespan through ANCC or be eligible to sit for board examination

Possess a current, full active and unrestrictive registration as a registered nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program (exceptions may be made for highly qualified candidates with later graduation dates)

Be serving in their first Nurse Practitioner role in the specialty area as the program focus (Mental Health)

Current BLS certification (must be maintained throughout the entirety of the program)

Proficient in written and spoken English

Background and security investigation required

Provide evidence or self-certification of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12-months

Provide evidence or self-certification of up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and VA https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/hcw.html

Random drug testing may be required

* June and July graduates may apply and will be considered, as long as graduation is before the program start date

Application Requirements

• Curriculum vitae (please include graduation date)

• Official graduate school transcripts

• Copy of RN license and current BLS (and APRN license and ANCC board certification if already obtained)

• Personal statement: maximum of two (2) pages: what personal, professional, educational, and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your goals and aspirations for this residency program and how do they fit with your early and long-term career goals?

• Three (3) letters of recommendation (one must be from a faculty member of graduate program) emailed directly from individual writing letter to Kerri.Keeler@va.gov or in sealed envelope

Application Deadline: March 3, 2025

Application Submission:

Application materials may be emailed directly to kerri.keeler@va.gov. Official transcripts may be submitted via email or mailed to:

Kerri Keeler, Mental Health Clinic Mail Stop 136G Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital 200 Springs Road Bedford MA 01730

Benefits

• Competitive stipend: AY 25-26, stipend amount is : $90,130

• A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, federal holidays, and health benefits

• Hiring preference for open positions at Veterans Health Administration following successful completion of the residency

Apply today!

Questions?

Please contact:

Kerri Keeler, PMHNP-BC

VA Bedford Healthcare System

Kerri.keeler@va.gov | 781-687-3897