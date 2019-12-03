Schedule a burial for a Veteran or family member

If you have a pre-need decision letter that confirms eligibility

To start, you may want to choose a funeral director to help you plan the burial. Then either you or the funeral director can call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117 to request a burial.

Keep in mind that the pre-need decision letter doesn’t identify a specific cemetery or gravesite, since it’s not possible to reserve these in advance. In some cases, we may review your eligibility again at your time of death, as laws and circumstances may have changed since your pre-need application.

You don’t need to do anything else except prepare yourself and your family for the funeral.

Find out what to expect at a military funeral or memorial service

If you don’t have a pre-need decision letter

To start, you may want to choose a funeral director to help you plan the burial. Then either you or the funeral director will need to take these 3 steps to schedule the burial.