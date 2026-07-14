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Programs

Explore Central Ohio VA’s diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.

Columbus VA Parking

Patient is conveniently located near the main entrance and handicap-accessible patient parking is available directly across from the main entrance and at selected marked locations in our patient parking areas. Valet parking also available at no cost.

Learn more about parking at Columbus VA

Electronic Health Record Modernization

VA Central Ohio Healthcare System transitioned to a new electronic health record (EHR). This is a Veteran-centric approach is designed to support service members as they transition from active military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about the new Electronic Health Record

Medical Foster Home Program

The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. This program offers an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.

Learn more about Medical Foster Home Program

My HealtheVet on VA.gov

You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app

Go to My HealtheVet on VA.gov

Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app

PHASER

Columbus VA now offers Pharmacogenomic Testing for Veterans, also known as PHASER. PHASER helps providers determine which medications may be most effective for Veterans based on their genetics.

Learn more about PHASER

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

The Columbus VA PRRC is a transitional educational center that inspires and assists Veterans in reclaiming their lives, instilling hope, validating strengths, teaching life skills, and facilitating community integration in meaningful self-determined roles.

Learn more about PRRC

Smoking and Tobacco Cessation

Columbus VA offers support, resources and programs designed to help Veterans quit smoking or using smokeless tobacco products. Our health care providers are ready to help Veterans who are ready to break the habit and quit.

Learn more about Smoking and Tobacco Cessation

Whole Health

Columbus VAs whole health team empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their health, well-being and quality of life.

VA Emergency Resources

The Columbus VA is an outpatient clinic located at 420 N James Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43219. We are open Monday through Friday 8 AM-4:30 PM.  The pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday 8 AM-6 PM and weekends are 8 AM -4 PM. Urgent-care walk-ins can be accessed for medical and behavioral health concerns Monday through Friday 7:30 AM-6 PM and weekends/holidays 8 AM-4 PM.

First Responders, please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center by calling .

Services offered after normal business hours:

Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET):

The Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET) will respond to Veterans in the community who are in crisis, targeting those demonstrating behavior patterns indicating an increased risk of suicide.  VMET aims to reduce recidivism and crises, by providing vital support and reengage them in VA care.

Columbus VA Police:

Open 7 days per week, 365 days a year located at South Entrance.

Please do not transport a veteran to the VA after hours. Please call the VA Police with questions.

For life-threatening concerns: dial 911

VA Telenurse: 

Call the main VA phone number option 3) to speak to a nurse about your emergency 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If the VA is unable to provide services to you, the VA Telenurse can evaluate the need for community care and provide instructions if available. 

Services offered during normal business hours

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans and help facilitate access to care within the VA healthcare system. Please call

Columbus VA Behavioral Health Department: 

Open 5 days per week Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on the first floor.

Provides acute psychiatric screening on a walk-in basis to determine the appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention. 

Columbus VA Urgent Care Clinic: 

Urgent-care walk-ins can be accessed for medical and behavioral health concerns. You must speak with an operator to contact Urgent Care on the phone directly. Open Monday through Friday 7:30 AM-6 PM and weekends/holidays 8 AM-4 PM on the first floor. 

Pharmacy:  or

Open Monday through Friday 8 AM-6 PM and weekends 8 AM -4 PM. 

Click here for the main emergency resource page

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