Programs
Explore Central Ohio VA’s diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Columbus VA Parking
Patient is conveniently located near the main entrance and handicap-accessible patient parking is available directly across from the main entrance and at selected marked locations in our patient parking areas. Valet parking also available at no cost.
Electronic Health Record Modernization
VA Central Ohio Healthcare System transitioned to a new electronic health record (EHR). This is a Veteran-centric approach is designed to support service members as they transition from active military service to Veteran status.
Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. This program offers an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
PHASER
Columbus VA now offers Pharmacogenomic Testing for Veterans, also known as PHASER. PHASER helps providers determine which medications may be most effective for Veterans based on their genetics.
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
The Columbus VA PRRC is a transitional educational center that inspires and assists Veterans in reclaiming their lives, instilling hope, validating strengths, teaching life skills, and facilitating community integration in meaningful self-determined roles.
Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
Columbus VA offers support, resources and programs designed to help Veterans quit smoking or using smokeless tobacco products. Our health care providers are ready to help Veterans who are ready to break the habit and quit.
Learn more about Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
Whole Health
Columbus VAs whole health team empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their health, well-being and quality of life.
VA Emergency Resources
The Columbus VA is an outpatient clinic located at 420 N James Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43219. We are open Monday through Friday 8 AM-4:30 PM. The pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday 8 AM-6 PM and weekends are 8 AM -4 PM. Urgent-care walk-ins can be accessed for medical and behavioral health concerns Monday through Friday 7:30 AM-6 PM and weekends/holidays 8 AM-4 PM.
First Responders, please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center by calling
Services offered after normal business hours:
Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET):
The Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET) will respond to Veterans in the community who are in crisis, targeting those demonstrating behavior patterns indicating an increased risk of suicide. VMET aims to reduce recidivism and crises, by providing vital support and reengage them in VA care.
Columbus VA Police:
Open 7 days per week, 365 days a year located at South Entrance.
Please do not transport a veteran to the VA after hours. Please call the VA Police with questions.
For life-threatening concerns: dial 911
VA Telenurse:
Call the main VA phone number
Services offered during normal business hours:
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans and help facilitate access to care within the VA healthcare system. Please call
Columbus VA Behavioral Health Department:
Open 5 days per week Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on the first floor.
Provides acute psychiatric screening on a walk-in basis to determine the appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.
Columbus VA Urgent Care Clinic:
Urgent-care walk-ins can be accessed for medical and behavioral health concerns. You must speak with an operator to contact Urgent Care on the phone directly. Open Monday through Friday 7:30 AM-6 PM and weekends/holidays 8 AM-4 PM on the first floor.
Pharmacy:
Open Monday through Friday 8 AM-6 PM and weekends 8 AM -4 PM.