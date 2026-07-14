The Columbus VA is an outpatient clinic located at 420 N James Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43219. We are open Monday through Friday 8 AM-4:30 PM. The pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday 8 AM-6 PM and weekends are 8 AM -4 PM. Urgent-care walk-ins can be accessed for medical and behavioral health concerns Monday through Friday 7:30 AM-6 PM and weekends/holidays 8 AM-4 PM.

First Responders, please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center by calling .

Services offered after normal business hours:

Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET):

The Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET) will respond to Veterans in the community who are in crisis, targeting those demonstrating behavior patterns indicating an increased risk of suicide. VMET aims to reduce recidivism and crises, by providing vital support and reengage them in VA care.

Columbus VA Police:

Open 7 days per week, 365 days a year located at South Entrance.

Please do not transport a veteran to the VA after hours. Please call the VA Police with questions.

For life-threatening concerns: dial 911

VA Telenurse:

Call the main VA phone number option 3) to speak to a nurse about your emergency 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If the VA is unable to provide services to you, the VA Telenurse can evaluate the need for community care and provide instructions if available.

Services offered during normal business hours:

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans and help facilitate access to care within the VA healthcare system. Please call .

Columbus VA Behavioral Health Department:

Open 5 days per week Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on the first floor.

Provides acute psychiatric screening on a walk-in basis to determine the appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.

Columbus VA Urgent Care Clinic:

Urgent-care walk-ins can be accessed for medical and behavioral health concerns. You must speak with an operator to contact Urgent Care on the phone directly. Open Monday through Friday 7:30 AM-6 PM and weekends/holidays 8 AM-4 PM on the first floor.

Pharmacy: or

Open Monday through Friday 8 AM-6 PM and weekends 8 AM -4 PM.

Click here for the main emergency resource page