Cold War Veterans health issues

You may be at risk of illnesses or injuries caused by contact with:

Radiation: A type of radiation exposure from atmospheric and underground nuclear weapons tests

You may also be at risk of illnesses caused by contact with hazards found in certain projects and locations, such as: