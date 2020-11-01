Health services

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services:

Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery) (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)

Autopsy services (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)

Hours for blood collection at our community based outpatient clinics vary per location. Please check with your clinic location for their blood collection hours.

