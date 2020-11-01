Health services
VA Houston Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in southeast Texas. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight at VA Houston health care
Women Veteran care
VA Houston health care provides comprehensive health care to women Veterans of all ages.Read more
Mental health care
VA Houston health care provides mental health care for VeteransRead more
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Houston health care patientRead more
Primary care
Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.
Available at these locations
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our internists are primary-care doctors who treat adults for a wide range of health issues. Our internists can:
- Perform checkups for annual, employee, and sports physical exams
- Order blood work and lab services
- Prescribe and manage your medicine
- Provide preventative care, like tips on diet, exercise, and healthy living
- Treat you when you’re sick or follow up with you after your hospital stay
- Refer you to specialists
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but it can help when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional immediately. We treat medical conditions like:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
Mental health care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services by referral to the community.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention education and training
- Postvention services for family and friends who have lost a Veteran to suicide
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care.
Available at these locations
Amputation Care
Rehabilitation offers a variety of peri-surgical services for Veterans with limb loss, with an Amputee Clinic team full of expert professionals who are ready to help.
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these locations
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Richmond VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our Audiology clinic and our Speech Pathology clinic provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Learn more about Audiology at VA Houston.
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and staff
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
We provide evening and Saturday dental service in Houston.
Dental Clinic Locations:
Houston VAMC: Room 2A-103, 2nd floor
Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic: 4th floor, to the right after exiting the elevator
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- General skin care
- Skin cancer check ups
- Mohs micrographic surgery for the removal of skin cancer
- Photodynamic therapy for the treatment of sun damage
- Photolight therapy for psoriasis, eczema and T-cell lymphoma
- Laser therapy for various conditions
Dermatology
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Location: Room 2A-490 on the 2nd floor,
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 23452
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes.
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:
- Colonoscopy
- Endoscopic services
- Treatments for complex gastrointestinal conditions
- Services for patients with liver diseases
- Early screening and cancer detection
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Available at these locations
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery) (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)
- Autopsy services (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)
- Hours for blood collection at our community based outpatient clinics vary per location. Please check with your clinic location for their blood collection hours.
Learn more about laboratory and pathology services at VA Houston.
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Available at these locations
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. VA Houston has the busiest Orthopedic section in the country and provides all aspects of orthopedics care, including robotic assisted total hip and knee replacement. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
- Hip, knee, shoulder, wrist, ankle, elbow replacements
- All aspects of: hand surgery; foot and ankle surgery; and Spine surgery
- Non operative care services are provided at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics, including injection therapy.
Contact:
David Green, MD
Chief, Orthopedic Surgery and Podiatry
Deputy Chief of the Operative Care Line
713-794-7508
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
- Interventional Pain Management
- Behavioral Pain Management
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
- Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston
Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health.
Our services include:
- Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), which uses targeted radiation to treat a brain tumor or lesion while minimizing radiation effects on healthy brain tissue
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes, or other soft tissues
- Low-dose rate definitive and salvage brachytherapy, which use low doses of radiation to treat prostrate cancer
- Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes, and shorten treatment
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- Interventional radiology
- Breast imaging
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Physical therapy, occupational therapy, kinesiotherapy, aquatic therapy, recreation therapy, acupuncture and chiropractic service
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Learn more about Prosthetics and Sensory Aid service.
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- We offer drug induced sleep endoscopy to evaluate for hypoglossal nerve stimulation (INSPIRE)
- We also offer alternate therapy for sleep apnea if one is intolerant to PAP therapy
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Sleep medicine
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Phone: 713-794-8730.
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Thinking about quitting smoking? Let us help you! Join our Vets Kick Butts smoking cessation group. For more information, please contact Susan Bogard at 713-791-1414, ext. 28768.
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about spinal cord injuries and disorders at VA Houston.
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
- Liver transplants
- Kidney (renal) transplants
- Living donor transplants
- Referrals to other transplant centers
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include atherosclerosis caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries; blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit; inflammation, (vasculitis); and trauma or injury.
- Arteriosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and other blood clots
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
Social programs and services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:
- Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV
- Physical IPV
- Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner
- Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things
- Threats of violence
Available at these locations
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments for hormone therapy and gender confirming surgeries
- Hormone therapy
- Gender-affirming prosthetics
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Beaumont VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Houston health care
At VA Houston health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators/social workers about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers go through specialized training in women’s health care. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and the breast imaging services. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Women-specific screenings: mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care, individual and group therapy, substance use problems
- Lifestyle and wellness services: including nutrition and whole health
- Reproductive health: including preconception counseling, contraceptive care, infertility evaluations, menopause treatment, and hormone therapy replacement
Other services
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
- Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Beaumont VA Clinic
- Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Galveston County VA Clinic
- Conroe VA Clinic
- Katy VA Clinic
- Lake Jackson VA Clinic
- Richmond VA Clinic
- Tomball VA Clinic
- Texas City VA Clinic
- Kingwood VA Clinic
- Sugar Land VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 4 services:
- Transitional Work Program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Supported Employment provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Community Based Employment Services for Veterans with a history of sporadic employment
- Vocational Assistance trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Our Whole Health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our Whole Health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy