New Patient Information

What should I bring?

Please bring the following to your appointment:

Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.

Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).

Your appointment confirmation letter.

List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

Can I get a reminder for appointments?

Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

If you want to get reminders by text message, you'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Houston location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

How do I cancel or reschedule my appointment?

Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.

For appointments at Houston: 713-794-8985

713-794-8985 For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 713-794-8700

713-794-8700 For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.

If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment. You can also cancel some appointments online.

What if I'm going to be late for my appointment?

Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.