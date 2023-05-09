Internships and fellowships

Our Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) program is a one-year post-doctorate dental education program. The AEGD program is intended to facilitate the professional growth of the recent dental graduate. It is designed to mentor competency, proficiency, and confidence in various dental specialties; manage medically compromised dental patients and to help the resident function effectively in multiple dental settings in a hospital environment, as well as, an outpatient facility.

