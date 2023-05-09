Internships and fellowships
Lovell Federal health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program
Our Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) program is a one-year post-doctorate dental education program. The AEGD program is intended to facilitate the professional growth of the recent dental graduate. It is designed to mentor competency, proficiency, and confidence in various dental specialties; manage medically compromised dental patients and to help the resident function effectively in multiple dental settings in a hospital environment, as well as, an outpatient facility.
Pharmacy summer internship
Our pharmacy summer internship program gives PharmD students an opportunity to develop competence in a clinical pharmacy setting while exploring the world of federal pharmacy practice. The program aims to develop a knowledge base centered on enhancing patient care along with safe, efficient medication use within the framework of pharmacy administration and leadership. The training will be hands-on, experiential learning. Emphasis will be on the adult learning model and development of self-assessment by the student, with guidance and constructive, frequent feedback from the preceptors.
Psychology training programs
The Psychology Training Program offers psychology externships, doctoral internships, and postdoctoral fellowships for doctoral-level trainees. Our primary focus is on creating a flexible, tailored, and hands-on training experience that meets the training and professional development needs of each trainee to prepare them for their career. Because we are a combined VA and DoD site adjacent to Naval Station Great Lakes, we uniquely offer multiple rotations and opportunities to work with Naval Recruits and Active Duty Service Members (from all branches), as well as with Veterans.
