Make an appointment

Managing Your VA Appointments

We’ll send you a reminder by phone, text or mail regarding your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call, text message or a letter in the mail for each appointment.

VEText

VA New Mexico uses VEText to send you appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care. If we have your mobile phone number in our records, we’ll automatically send you text reminders. You don’t have to do anything to start using VEText.

Here’s how to opt out or opt back in:

To opt out of all VEText messages, reply STOP ALL to any previous VEText message. Or text STOP ALL to 53079.

to any previous VEText message. Or text to 53079. To opt out of a certain message type, reply STOP to a previous message of that type.

to a previous message of that type. To opt back in to a certain message type, reply START to a previous message of that type.

You can also text STOP or START to these numbers for certain message types:

For appointment reminders, text 53079.

For prescription tracking texts, text 53941.

For vaccine reminders and emergency texts, text 80728.

Or you can call your VA health facility. Ask to connect with your care provider.

Online

VA.gov

You can login to your VA.gov account to make, change or manage your upcoming scheduled appointments. You will have to sign in or create an account using your ID.me or Login.gov login and password.

Mobile Apps

Annie for Veterans VA Mobile App

Annie is a VA text messaging service that empowers Veterans to take an active role in their health care by sending various automated self-care reminders.

Annie can send text messages such as:

Reminders to take your medicine

Blood pressure tracking

Tips for reducing stress

Support to help you quit tobacco

Weight management support

Instructions to prepare for your health care appointments

Annie can also send general broadcast messages from your VA medical center or on topics of interest to you.

Information that you send to Annie is available to your clinical team. Please notify your care team if you choose to use Annie. You can also see graphs of your measurements and all your messages in Annie for Veterans.

Annie helps you improve your health, one text at a time. To start using Annie, visit the Annie website or talk with your health care team.

VA Online Scheduling Mobile App

Offering a secure, online way for you to request and self-schedule for your appointments at VA facilities and Community Care facilities, the VA Online Scheduling is a excellent alternative to traditional methods of appointment reminders. For your security, online scheduling requires you to sign in with an ID.me or Login.gov account.



If you are having issues logging in, Call our MyVA411 main information line for help at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) 24 hours a day, 7 says a week.

By Phone

Call our VA Automated System or Primary Care

You can call 505-265-1711 (press 2, then 1) to use the automated system.

You can always make an appointment by phone, by dialing 505-265-1711 then press 2; or contact our Patient Response Center at 800-465-8262.

Mailed Reminders

Postcard/Letter reminders in the mail

Veterans will receive a appointment reminder letter or post card in the mail for your records.

Print off your appointment schedule

You can always visit your primary care provider in person to request a print off for your records.