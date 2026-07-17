Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule your primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointments. Learn more how to self-manage your care using My HealtheVet, Annie for Veterans and VA Online Scheduling for scheduled appointments through your computer or mobile devices. Also get answers to your questions through our frequently asked questions, including Community Care.
How to apply for VA health care
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at VA New Mexico health care
If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA New Mexico health care
Register for care here
You can also apply in any of these 4 ways
Option 1: Apply by phone
Call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; to get help with your application.
Option 2: Apply by mail
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ)
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download
Option 3: Apply in person
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ)
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download
Option 4: Apply with the help of a trained professional
You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for health care benefits. Get help filing your claim
Mental health care appointments
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
First-time Veteran patients requesting mental health services:
If you are from another state and are not established at the VA New Mexico Health Care System and want to receive care locally, you will have to contact your current primary care provider to create a consult and request a starter clinic appointment.
If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you’re not registered at VA New Mexico health care
Register for care here
In the meantime, if you need immediate assistance, come in as a walk in to our Beacon Clinic or Emergency Department after hours for urgent care needs.
Available at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
Beacon Clinic
Building 41, First Floor (Near ER)
Map of New Mexico VA campus
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2184
Hours: M-F, 8-4 p.m. (MT)
For mental health care appointments
Call our behavioral health appointment line.
Outpatient Scheduling: 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
Mental Health Clinic
Building 1, Third floor
Map of New Mexico campus
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
Hours: M-F, 8-4 p.m. (MT)
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call our Behavioral Health Appointment Line or Behavioral Health ext. 2440.
Outpatient Scheduling: 505-265-1711, ext. 2150.
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through the Walk-in Clinic.
Available at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
Mental Health Clinic
Building 1, Third floor
Map of New Mexico campus
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
Hours: M-F, 8-4pm (MT)
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 14 VA New Mexico health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Schedule a VA appointment by phone
If you have received a postcard or desire to make, cancel, or change an appointment by phone, please call:
Raymond G Murphy Medical Center
Direct: 505-265-1711, press 2
Patient Response Center
Direct: 505-265-1711, press 2
Toll free: 800-465-8262
Schedule a VA appointment online
VA now offers online appointment scheduling for some appointments. We hope to expand the number of VA facilities and types of appointments in the future. Our goal is for you to receive a call from a scheduler within 72 hours.
If you have VA health care benefits, you can schedule your VA primary care appointments online if you:
- Are scheduling your appointment with a VA medical facility that accepts online scheduling, and
- Have had a primary care appointment at that VA facility within the last 2 years, and
- Have an ID.me or Login.gov account
Learn how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account
With your online account, you’ll also be able to:
- Track the status of requests
- Send messages about requested appointments
- Get notifications about appointments
- Cancel appointments
Schedule a VA appointment online
How do I know what location I should use?
VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care. Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:
- Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the commonest specialties
- If same day services are available in primary care and mental health
- If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health
- If it has an emergency room
- Facility contact information
- Veteran satisfaction scores
- Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities
VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you’re planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA New Mexico health care and have been referred for care to a specialty services you should be notified about an appointment or can follow up by calling:
Specialty Care Appointment Scheduling: 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
You do not need a referral to schedule an appointment for the programs:
Optometry 505-265-1711, ext. 7930
Dental 505-265-1711, ext. 7950
Audiology 505-265-1711, ext. 2733
Power Mobility 505-265-1711, ext. 2205
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Managing Your VA Appointments
We’ll send you a reminder by phone, text or mail regarding your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call, text message or a letter in the mail for each appointment.
VEText
VA New Mexico uses VEText to send you appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care. If we have your mobile phone number in our records, we’ll automatically send you text reminders. You don’t have to do anything to start using VEText.
Here’s how to opt out or opt back in:
- To opt out of all VEText messages, reply STOP ALL to any previous VEText message. Or text STOP ALL to 53079.
- To opt out of a certain message type, reply STOP to a previous message of that type.
- To opt back in to a certain message type, reply START to a previous message of that type.
You can also text STOP or START to these numbers for certain message types:
- For appointment reminders, text 53079.
- For prescription tracking texts, text 53941.
- For vaccine reminders and emergency texts, text 80728.
Or you can call your VA health facility. Ask to connect with your care provider.
Online
VA.gov
You can login to your VA.gov account to make, change or manage your upcoming scheduled appointments. You will have to sign in or create an account using your ID.me or Login.gov login and password.
Mobile Apps
Annie for Veterans VA Mobile App
Annie is a VA text messaging service that empowers Veterans to take an active role in their health care by sending various automated self-care reminders.
Annie can send text messages such as:
- Reminders to take your medicine
- Blood pressure tracking
- Tips for reducing stress
- Support to help you quit tobacco
- Weight management support
- Instructions to prepare for your health care appointments
Annie can also send general broadcast messages from your VA medical center or on topics of interest to you.
Information that you send to Annie is available to your clinical team. Please notify your care team if you choose to use Annie. You can also see graphs of your measurements and all your messages in Annie for Veterans.
Annie helps you improve your health, one text at a time. To start using Annie, visit the Annie website or talk with your health care team.
VA Online Scheduling Mobile App
Offering a secure, online way for you to request and self-schedule for your appointments at VA facilities and Community Care facilities, the VA Online Scheduling is a excellent alternative to traditional methods of appointment reminders. For your security, online scheduling requires you to sign in with an ID.me or Login.gov account.
If you are having issues logging in, Call our MyVA411 main information line for help at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) 24 hours a day, 7 says a week.
By Phone
Call our VA Automated System or Primary Care
You can call 505-265-1711 (press 2, then 1) to use the automated system.
You can always make an appointment by phone, by dialing 505-265-1711 then press 2; or contact our Patient Response Center at 800-465-8262.
Mailed Reminders
Postcard/Letter reminders in the mail
Veterans will receive a appointment reminder letter or post card in the mail for your records.
Print off your appointment schedule
You can always visit your primary care provider in person to request a print off for your records.
Appointment Frequently Asked Questions
Change of address
When you change the address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:
- VA health care (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Claims and appeals
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
Relocating or traveling?
Let us know in advance so we can plan for your care at a VA location near where you’ll be staying. Please give us at least 4 to 6 weeks’ notice if you can.
Give your VA primary care team as much advance notice of:
- Your travel destination(s) and temporary address
- A telephone number where we can reach you while you’re away
- Your arrival and departure dates
- Any specific care concerns
We can also mail prescription refills to you at your temporary address. Just be sure to allow about 2 weeks for the refills to arrive. Refill medications here
Traveling Abroad?
If traveling internationally, you’ll need to sign up for our Foreign Medical Program. Learn more about our Foreign Medical Program
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you may get a phone call for each appointment.
Get reminders by text message
Annie for Veterans Mobile App
You can receive appointment reminders by downloading the Annie for Veterans app. You can view, schedule, cancel, or manage your VA health appointment using the VA Online Scheduling App. You will have to sign in or create an account using ID.me or Login.gov.
VA Online Scheduling Mobile App
Offering a secure, online way for you to request and self-schedule for your appointments at VA facilities and Community Care facilities, the VA Online Scheduling is a excellent alternative to traditional methods of appointment reminders. For your security, online scheduling requires you to sign in with an ID.me or Login.gov account.
If you are having issues logging in, Call our MyVA411 main information line for help at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) 24 hours a day, 7 says a week.
VA New Mexico uses VEText to send you appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care.
VEText
If we have your mobile phone number in our records, we’ll automatically send you text reminders. You don’t have to do anything to start using VEText.
Here’s how to opt out or opt back in:
- To opt out of all VEText messages, reply STOP ALL to any previous VEText message. Or text STOP ALL to 53079.
- To opt out of a certain message type, reply STOP to a previous message of that type.
- To opt back in to a certain message type, reply START to a previous message of that type.
You can also text STOP or START to these numbers for certain message types:
- For appointment reminders, text 53079.
- For prescription tracking texts, text 53941.
- For vaccine reminders and emergency texts, text 80728.
Or you can call your VA health facility. Ask to connect with your care provider.
By Phone
Some clinicians my call you beforehand to remind you of your scheduled appointment.
Mailed Reminders
Postcard/Letter reminders in the mail
Veterans will receive a appointment reminder letter or post card in the mail for your records.
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
We may pay for your travel to receive care at these types of facilities:
VA health facility. We reimburse you for travel to the closest VA health facility to your home that can provide the care you need. If your VA health care provider decides that you need to travel to another VA facility for care, we’ll reimburse the cost of travel to that facility.
Non-VA health facility. We only reimburse you for travel to receive non-VA care that we’ve approved in advance, except in certain emergency situations.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at New Mexico: 800-465-8262
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we’ll consider you a “no show” and you’ll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
There are a variety of options for you finding your appointment information. The more technology you are familiar with, the more ways to check timely.
VEText
VA New Mexico uses VEText to send you appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care. If we have your mobile phone number in our records, we’ll automatically send you text reminders. You don’t have to do anything to start using VEText.
Here’s how to opt out or opt back in:
- To opt out of all VEText messages, reply STOP ALL to any previous VEText message. Or text STOP ALL to 53079.
- To opt out of a certain message type, reply STOP to a previous message of that type.
- To opt back in to a certain message type, reply START to a previous message of that type.
You can also text STOP or START to these numbers for certain message types:
- For appointment reminders, text 53079.
- For prescription tracking texts, text 53941.
- For vaccine reminders and emergency texts, text 80728.
Or you can call your VA health facility. Ask to connect with your care provider.
Online
VA.gov
You can login to your VA.gov account to make, change or manage your upcoming scheduled appointments. You will have to sign in or create an account using ID.me or Login.gov login and password.
Mobile Apps
Annie for Veterans Mobile App
You can receive appointment reminders by downloading the Annie for Veterans app. You can view, schedule, cancel, or manage your VA health appointment using the VA Online Scheduling App. You will have to sign in or create an account using ID.me or Login.gov login and password.
VA Online Scheduling Mobile App
Offering a secure, online way for you to request and self-schedule for your appointments at VA facilities and Community Care facilities, the VA Online Scheduling is a excellent alternative to traditional methods of appointment reminders. For your security, online scheduling requires you to sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov login and password.
If you are having issues logging in, Call our MyVA411 main information line for help at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) 24 hours a day, 7 says a week.
By Phone
Call our VA Automated System or Primary Care
You can call 505-265-1711 (press 2, then 1) to use the automated system.
Mailed Reminders
Postcard/Letter reminders in the mail
Veterans will receive a appointment reminder letter or post card in the mail for your records.
Print off your appointment schedule
You can always visit your primary care provider in person to request a print off for your records.
If you don’t have internet access or an internet-connected device at home, your VA provider can help you.
Through the Digital Divide Consult process, your VA provider can refer you to a VA social worker. The social worker can determine whether you are eligible for programs that can help you get the internet service or technology needed for VA telehealth.
With VA telehealth, you will have access to VA Mobile Apps, VA Connect for telehealth appointments
If your mental health appointment is more than 30 days out and you have received a referral for Community Care, call our Community Care Department at 505-265-1711, ext. 2707.
A secondary contact is our Access Coordinator at 505-265-1711, ext. 7851 who works closely with Community Care to trouble-shoot consults.
Your primary or specialty care provider may refer you out in the community for services not offered at our facility or timing of your appointment. You can call our Community Care Service at 505-265-1711, ext. 2707 to follow up on your community consult.
Community Care walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Fri 877-881-7618
Medical Equipment/Prosthetics/Podiatry 505-265-1711, ext. 2628
If you are calling about a Veteran who went to an outside emergency department, please call. 844-724-7842
Yes, once you enroll you are given the option to receive care at the Albuquerque VA or VA Clinic depending on your location. Some Veterans can choose to receive care using a community care provider instead but requires approval based on Mission Act criteria.
Veterans who are approved for community care and require durable medical equipment (DME), the community care provider has fill out a request for service form and send it to back to the Veteran’s primary care provider or community care service.