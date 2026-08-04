If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing and/or utilizing aggression/violence in your intimate relationship, the VA is here to provide you some assistance. The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator at your VA Health Care Facility can help you get the care you need.

Many Veterans and their partners are affected by concerns about their intimate relationships.

Military experiences, such as deployment, mental health concerns, traumatic brain injury, substance use, and transition to civilian life, can have a significant impact on relationships.

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program helps Veterans and their families who are impacted by physical, emotional, and sexual violence regardless of whether it has happened once or many times.

The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV. If you, or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV - help is available.

Services provided among others:

Relationship Health & Safety Screening

Advocacy and empowerment

Linkage to mental health services

Individual, couples, family, and group therapy

Veterans Strength at Home Program and Couples Preventative Strength at Home Program

Psychoeducational Healthy Relationships Groups

For more information or assistance, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, Primary Care Social Worker, or other Provider. Women Veterans can also ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager.

After business hours find help in the community by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE) or TTY 1−800−787−3224.