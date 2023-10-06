Resources for Veterans

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. Learn more about the care and services you qualify for as a Veteran.

Reach out to your local California Veteran Service Office (VSO). The County Veterans Service Office assists Veteran, their families, and caregivers navigate and apply for benefits and entitlements from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

You can also get help in any of these ways: