Delta Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Delta Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- If you would like to schedule an appointment give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our staff. Appointments can be made by calling 209-825-8320
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment
- We are currently screening all in-person visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, and mask are required inside the building.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
- Cost: Free
- We have a large well-lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
- We are located in the back corner of the Shopping Plaza, behind the flagpole, between the Dentist Office and Antique Shop. Our entry is also wheelchair accessible.
Manteca Bus Routes (Line 1 to Stop 5 at the Target Shopping Center). View the Manteca Transit Rider Guide.
VetsVan is a Stanislaus County Transportation organization.
- This is a no-cost program to eligible veterans.
- Volunteers drive vans that will travel to VA Stockton, VA Livermore, VA Palo Alto, and other VA approved facilities in Northern California.
- Learn more about VetsVan or contact them directly at 209-672-1143.
In the spotlight at Delta Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Join the Modesto Vets R/C Flying Club!
Open Membership, with Pilot Instruction Training available.
Modesto Vets R/C Flying Club | Academy of Model Aeronautics (modelaircraft.org)
Modesto Memorial Classic Run
Join us for a 5K and 1 Mile run/walk to benefit and honor our American heroes.
Saturday, November 6, 2021
Presented by Shadowchase Running Club
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Specialty care at our center includes:
- Adult Family Support Group
- Adult Family PTSD Education Class
- Gottman couples therapy protocol
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling for immediate family members who have experienced the death of their service member while on active duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Delta Vet Center offers individual, group, and marital counseling, call to learn more about the following groups:
- Vietnam Veterans Groups
- Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Group
- CBT-i Group
- Mindfulness Group
- Anger Management Group
- Healthy Living Support Group
- Seeking Safety Group – Addresses PTSD & Substance Abuse
And we offer evidence-based practices including, but not limited to:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Solution Focused Therapy (SFT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
We are also able to connect you with local resources for additional support (as needed) to support your readjustment goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Call to learn more about the following groups:
- Vietnam Veterans Groups
- Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Group
- CBT-i Group
- Mindfulness Group
- Anger Management Group
- Healthy Living Support Group
- Seeking Safety Group – Addresses PTSD & Substance Abuse
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Delta Vet Center offers individual, group, and marital counseling, call to learn more about the following groups:
- Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Group
- CBT-i Group
- Mindfulness Group
- Anger Management Group
- Healthy Living Support Group
- Seeking Safety Group – Addresses PTSD & Substance Abuse
We are also able to connect you with local resources for additional support (as needed) to support your readjustment goals.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Call to learn more about the following clubs/groups:
- Modesto Vets R/C Flying Club
- Shadow Chase Running Club
- Walking Club
- Join us on Tuesdays @ 08:30 in Woodward Park, located at 710 E. Woodward Ave., Manteca. The park features a 1.25 walking loop. See a park map
- Whole Health
- Mindfulness Group
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call to learn more about the following groups:
- Anger Management Group
- Healthy Living Support Group
- Seeking Safety Group – Addresses PTSD & Substance Abuse
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Learn more about VA's Suicide Prevention resources.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you know where to go and how to register for VA benefits, including
- How to get VA medical benefits
- Where to seek medical care
- Help registering for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Home - VA/DoD eBenefits
- Stanislaus County Vterean Service Office - Veteran Services - Stanislaus County
- Toulumne County Veteran Service Office - Veterans Service Office | Tuolumne County, CA - Official Website
- San Joaquin Veteran Service Office - San Joaquin County - Veterans' Services (sjgov.org)
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Education and referral for VA housing benefits
- Health Benefits
- Veterans of Foreign War
- Veteran Foundation of Stanislaus County
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.