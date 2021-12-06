New Patient Orientation

Once you are enrolled for VA health care, you can request a Veteran Health Identification Card. Like a typical health insurance card, the VHIC signifies your enrollment in VA health care and helps to safeguard your personal information. The VHIC is used as proof of identity and to check-in for appointments at VA health care facilities. While the card is not required to receive health care, VA recommends all enrolled Veterans have one.

If you do not have a VHIC, you can use a valid government-issued photo ID, like a driver’s license, to check in for VA clinic appointments.

Learn more