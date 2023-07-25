Central PA. VA Health Care System reviewed among top hospitals

PRESS RELEASE

July 25, 2023

Altoona , PA — ALTOONA— The Central Pennsylvania VA Health Care System based at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center was recognized in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review. Five-Star reviews were earned in care transitions, physician communication and nurse communication.

Becker’s uses Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Central PA VA was one of eight medical centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to achieve a five-star rating in care transition, one of twelve in physician communication and one of 24 in nurse communication.

“It’s a true testament to the dedication and professionalism of our staff,” said Dr. Derek Coughenour, Executive Director of the Central PA VA Health Care System. “We are here with one mission and that is to provide the best care possible for our Veterans who served our Nation and provide that care with compassion.”

The statistics used in determining the ratings were taken between July of 2021 and June of 2022.

Overall, 154 hospitals received five-star ratings in care transition, 347 received five-star ratings in physician communication and 364 hospitals received five-star ratings in nurse communication.

“Our providers, nurses and care givers take the extra time to ensure that the Veterans we serve are completely involved and understand any treatment plans, medication schedules and follow ups necessary,” said Dr. Angela Rowe, Chief of Staff at the Central PA VA Health Care System. “When you see how our team interacts with our Veterans, you see that Veteran’s care is our most important mission.”

The Central PA VA Health Care System was one of seven medical centers in Pennsylvania to receive Five-Star ratings in all three categories.

The Central VA Health Care System consists of the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, and community VA Centers in Johnstown, State College, Huntingdon, Indiana and Dubois.

To learn more about Five-Star ratings at the VAMC, please call 814-943-8164 ext.14842.

For more information related to this release, please contact John Harlow (john.harlow@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 14842).