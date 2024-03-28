COMPACT Act Takes Effect; Allows Veterans in Suicidal Crisis to Receive Free Emergency Health Care

PRESS RELEASE

March 28, 2024

Altoona , PA — ALTOONA- Beginning January 17, the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act took effect – allowing Veterans in acute suicidal crisis to be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost.

This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

This expansion of care aims to prevent Veteran suicide by guaranteeing no cost, emergency health care to Veterans in times of crisis. It will also increase access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA.

“The COMPACT Act opens a vital new path to emergency care for the approximately 70,000 Veterans across the 14-counties we serve – guaranteeing each of our Nation’s Heroes free and immediate access to care when they need it most,” said Medical Center Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour. “Our team considers Mental Health Services, including Suicide Prevention, to be a preeminent component of our mission: caring for those who served our Nation.”

Dr. Coughenour added: “It is our intent to not only give emergency care to each Veteran we serve through this Act, but also to provide our comprehensive wrap-around care to Veterans, while seeking to connect them to the benefits and care they’ve earned for serving our Nation.”

The COMPACT Act will allow VA to:

Provide, pay for, or reimburse for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.

Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.

Determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits.

Refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergency suicide care.

Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:

Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.

Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.

For more information, please contact Evan Hinkley (Evan.Hinkley@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 18616).