James E. Van Zandt VAMC Urgent Care Center Open 24/7

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2023

Altoona , PA — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, including holidays.

“With our Urgent Care Clinic open 24/7, we have the chance to care for our Nation’s Heroes whenever they are in need,” said Dr. Derek Coughenour, James E. Van Zandt VAMC Executive Director, “this is a vital part in our mission of expanding services for the Veterans in our community – allowing them to Choose our VA around-the-clock.”

Dr. Coughenour added that the Medical Center has team of dedicated medical providers – equipped to serve community Veterans at all hours.

Veterans visiting the facility’s UCC, located in the Altoona Medical Center, can expect to receive care for minor illnesses or injuries much faster than in an emergency room or other urgent care clinics in the area.

The Medical Center’s UCC can provide care for all non-life-threatening injuries, including: allergies, cuts (including those that need stitches), minor burns, skin conditions, sprains, joint pain, respiratory infections, ear pain, back pain, muscle pain, vomiting, colds/flu, insect bites or tick removal.

Veterans experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, poisoning, sudden paralysis, severe weakness, or significant uncontrolled bleeding should dial 911 and be taken to an Emergency Room.

The Medical Center’s UCC can be reached 24/7 at 814-943-8164. Press “0” to speak to an operator who will direct calls to the UCC team.